Dover International Speedway's "Monster Mile" is a favorite for NASCAR fans, but tire manufacturers know the one-mile concrete oval chews up tread and makes for tricky car configurations. Drivers competing in Sunday's 2021 Drydene 400 must strike a delicate balance between speed and handling when the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET. One driver who has had plenty of success at Dover is Kevin Harvick, who has two victories and six straight top-six runs in the last three seasons. Can you trust him with your 2021 Drydene 400 picks?

Harvick seeks his fourth overall Dover victory and is 11-2 in the 2021 Drydene 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr., who has three wins already this season, is the 7-2 favorite in the 2021 NASCAR at Dover odds. Before you scour the 2021 Drydene 400 starting lineup and make any NASCAR at Dover predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Drydene 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

During the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in five of the last nine races. Last month, it had Martin Truex Jr. at the top of its projected leaderboard at Martinsville, nailing his victory for a 3-1 payout. two weeks ago, the model was high on eventual winner Kyle Busch at Kansas. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 Drydene 400 10,000 times.

Top 2021 Drydene 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Dover odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. With one victory and six top-10s so far this season, Logano is fourth in the current NASCAR Cup Series standings.

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion broke a nine-race winless streak in March by capturing the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol. Logano has seemingly done everything but win at Dover, posting 14 top-10s at the track in his career. Logano is always fast in his Team Penske Ford, and with his ninth-place starting position, you should include him in your 2021 Drydene 400 bets, according to the model.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 9-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Drydene 400 starting lineup. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion is currently eighth in the standings, but hasn't been to victory lane this year.

In fact, Elliott has only led three laps in his last eight starts, and his recent history at Dover is at least somewhat concerning. After finishing inside the top five in six of his first seven starts at Dover, including a win at the 2018 Gander Outdoors 400, Elliott has finished 38th or worse in two of his last three starts on "The Monster Mile."

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Dover picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2021 NASCAR at Dover odds longer than 15-1 to make a serious run at winning it all.

So who wins the 2021 Drydene 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR?

2021 Drydene 400 odds

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Denny Hamlin 4-1

Kyle Larson 9-2

Kevin Harvick 11-2

Kyle Busch 15-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Joey Logano 15-1

William Byron 18-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Ryan Blaney 22-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Daniel Suarez 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Ross Chastain 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1