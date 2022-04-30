Alex Bowman had the best season of his NASCAR Cup Series career last year, posting four victories after recording a total of two in 189 starts over his first six campaigns. One of those wins came at Dover Motor Speedway as he finished 2.017 seconds ahead of eventual series champion Kyle Larson. Bowman attempts to repeat when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. The 29-year-old already has one victory this year as he took the checkered flag at Las Vegas in the third race of the season.

Bowman is listed at 10-1 while Larson is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. is 15-2, while William Byron and Chase Elliott round out the top 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 contenders at 8-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Dover predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 picks.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

One shocker: Roberts is low on Kyle Busch, even though he's one the top 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Busch, who has won this race twice, barely even cracks the top 15.

"This could be a good spot for him," Roberts told SportsLine, "but only three top-fives so far this year are below what I expected."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Kevin Harvick, who is listed at 15-1 in the latest NASCAR at Talladega odds. The 46-year-old Californian registered a career-high nine victories in 2020 but has gone without a win in 53 consecutive races. Harvick has had success at Dover over the years, however, capturing three checkered flags -- including one in the spring race in 2018 -- and while posting 10 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.

"He leads all active drivers with 1,631 laps led in 41 Cup Series starts at Dover, where he has recorded three wins," Roberts told SportsLine. "I feel like Harvick is close to winning (this season)."

Kyle Larson 4-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

William Byron 8-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Alex Bowman 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Tyler Reddick 18-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Kurt Busch 35-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Chris Buescher 150-1

Bubba Wallace 150-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Ryan Preece 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1