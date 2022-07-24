With just six races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, the NASCAR Cup Series will return to Pocono Raceway on Sunday for the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400. It's the only race at "The Tricky Triangle" this season, and the 2.5-mile course could be trickier than ever with the next-gen car making its NASCAR at Pocono debut. Joe Gibbs Racing has dominated the track, winning seven of the last nine NASCAR at Pocono Raceway events, but it's been a trying season at times for the legendary team. The 2022 NASCAR at Pocono Raceway green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA (stream now on FuboTV).

Chase Elliott was the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and has a 67-point lead atop the NASCAR standings. He's 15-2 in the 2022 NASCAR at Pocono odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while teammate Kyle Larson is 7-1. Gibbs teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are at the top of the 2022 NASCAR at Pocono Raceway odds, with Busch at 6-1 and Hamlin at 13-2. Before scouring the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Pocono predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Pocono picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship.

In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season and has also gone 15-9 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start the 2022 season. Earlier this season, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on him again when he returned 14-1 for his win in St. Louis. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on their NASCAR picks.

Top 2022 NASCAR at Pocono predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 12-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Pocono odds. Blaney is third in the 2022 NASCAR standings, but would love to capture a victory to cement his spot in the playoffs with 14 different winners through the first 20 races of the season.

Luckily, this is a track where he's had plenty of success, having won the 2017 Pocono 400 and finishing 12th or better in 10 of his 12 career Cup starts there. Blaney was top-six in both starts at Pocono Raceway in 2021 and has been top-six in four of his last six starts overall. Expect the seven-time Cup series winner to work his way towards the front again on Sunday. See which other NASCAR underdogs to pick here.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 15-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation starting grid. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion sits with a comfortable 67-point lead atop the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings and has finished first or second in the last four races of the season.

However, while Pocono Raceway is regularly compared to a road course because of its enormous emphasis on braking, Elliott hasn't fared nearly as well there as he has on road courses in his career. He's winless in 12 career starts at "The Tricky Triangle" and has finished outside the top 10 in four of his last five starts there. That includes a 27th-place finish in the most recent race there and two other finishes of 25th or worse. See which other favorites to avoid here.

2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 odds, field

Kyle Busch 6-1

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Chase Elliott 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Christopher Bell 17-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Daniel Suarez 28-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse 75-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Noah Gragson 300-1

Cole Custer 300-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Todd Gilliland 2500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1