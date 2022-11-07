With the introduction of the Next Gen car, the 2022 season signaled the very first of a new era of NASCAR racing. And if the season that was serves as any indication, that new era is going to be a very bright one for stock car racing.

A total of 19 different drivers won a race in 2022, tying a NASCAR Cup Series record for the most different winners in a single season. Five of those drivers earned the first win of their careers, starting with eventual Rookie of the Year Austin Cindric's season-opening win in the Daytona 500. And of those 19 drivers that won a race, only one -- Chase Elliott -- won more than four races.

By themselves, those numbers are proof enough that there was a remarkable level of parity in the 2022 season. But they don't even begin to tell the full extent of the season's story.

Of the 32 drivers that competed for the Cup Series championship, 29 scored at least one top-five finish. Going further than that, all 32 drivers -- every single one -- scored at least one top-10 finish.

After the 2021 season saw champion Kyle Larson lead 2,581 laps en route to the title, not a single driver in 2022 led over 1,000 laps, or even came close. Chase Elliott led all drivers with 857 laps led, one of 11 drivers to lead more than 500 laps on the season.

Nine different organizations won a race, including several who may not have been expected to do so. Trackhouse Racing earned its first win in team history and finished the season with three victories total. RFK Racing won with Chris Buescher at Bristol, breaking a five-year winless streak for the organization. Petty GMS won the Southern 500 with Erik Jones, which marked the first win for a Richard Petty-owned team since 2014.



And then those numbers still don't describe just how competitive the 2022 season truly was. Ross Chastain went from a promising talent just beginning to get chances in good equipment to coming up just short of winning his first Cup championship. Drivers like Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell, Bubba Wallace and more shattered their career-highs for top fives and top 10s. The old guard gave way to a new generation coming of age, but drivers like Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin still did plenty to make their presence felt.

Here is a look at the final NASCAR Cup Series championship standings for 2022, from series champion Joey Logano on down through all 32 drivers who made a run at the championship this year.