Kyle Larson added another win to his total when he took the checkered flag at the All-Star Race last week, giving him momentum heading into Sunday's 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET. Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, as he is trying to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the second time in three years. William Byron, who has three wins this season and four top-seven finishes in the last four points-paying races, is sitting behind Larson at 11-2. Should you include either of them in your 2023 Coca-Cola 600 bets?

Some of the other 2023 Coca-Cola 600 contenders include Denny Hamlin (13-2), Chase Elliott (7-1) and Martin Truex Jr. (8-1). Hamlin is the defending champion at this race and has a chance to move into the top three of the current Cup Series standings, giving him motivation heading into Sunday's race. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte starting lineup and making any 2023 Coca-Cola 600 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Earlier this season, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and then they pegged Martin Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Charlotte 2023 race. They're sharing their NASCAR best bets at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR at Charlotte expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Coca-Cola 600 prop bets: They are backing Ross Chastain to finish ahead of Christopher Bell at -125 odds. Chastain ultimately finished outside the top 10 at this track last year, but he led 153 laps in the best Charlotte performance of his career. He has been a consistent contender in recent weeks, posting four top-five finishes in the last eight points-paying races.

Meanwhile, Bell has started to cool down after his red-hot start to the season. He has not cracked the top 10 in his last three races, finishing 36th at Kansas Speedway and 14th at Darlington Raceway. Bell has not been particularly impressive in Charlotte during his career, entering Sunday's race with an average finishing position of 14.75.

"This matchup was our first play of the week when SuperBook opened," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "We wanted to get some action down on Chastain, since we know how strong his team is on the 1.5 milers. Pure speed has not been a problem, nor has the pit crew." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified an epic NASCAR longshot they love to win it all. Anyone who backs this driver at Charlotte could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Coca-Cola 600 2023? And which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte picks and best bets, all from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 Charlotte NASCAR odds

See full NASCAR picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 9-2

William Byron 11-2

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Christopher Bell 9-1

Chase Elliott 9-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Kevin Harvick 17-1

Bubba Wallace 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Ryan Blaney 22-1

Daniel Suarez 28-1

Brad Keselowski 40-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 75-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Chase Briscoe 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Jimmie Johnson 125-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Aric Almirola 150-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Noah Gragson 1000-1

Zane Smith 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1