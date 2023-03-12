Phoenix Raceway will crown the NASCAR Cup Series champion at the end of the year, but it will first host the fourth race of the season on Sunday. The 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET over the 1.000-miles asphalt track in Avondale, Ariz. Only two drivers in NASCAR history have managed to sweep the Phoenix races, with Kevin Harvick the last to do so in 2014. The latest 2023 NASCAR at Phoenix odds from Caesars Sportsbook have Ryan Blaney as the 13-2 favorite, even though he hasn't won any race since Aug. 2021.

The last two Cup Series champions, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson, follow at 17-2. Harvick is 10-1, while defending race winner Chase Briscoe is a 20-1 long shot. Before scouring the 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Two weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at Phoenix expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 prop bets: They are backing Kevin Harvick to finish better than Ross Chastain at -110 odds. Few drivers dominate any single track like Harvick does at Phoenix. He enters Sunday's race with an astounding 19 straight top-10 Phoenix finishes, with six victories over that stretch. Chastain has competed at Phoenix Raceway nine times on the Cup Series and finished behind Harvick in seven of those nine races.

The underlying metrics also indicate that Harvick has an advantage over the one-mile track. Bobbitt and Greco note that Harvick averages 17.2 fast laps per race on comparable tracks to Phoenix, compared to just 12.8 for Chastain. Harvick has also found more recent success at intermediate tracks like Phoenix, as since the start of 2020, his average finish on these tracks is 7.4 versus Chastain's 10.3. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions

2023 Phoenix NASCAR odds

Ryan Blaney 13-2

Kyle Larson 17-2

Joey Logano 17-2

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Christopher Bell 9-1

Kyle Busch 9-1

William Byron 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr 10-1

Ross Chastain 11-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Chase Briscoe 20-1

Tyler Reddick 22-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Ryan Preece 45-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Justin Haley 125-1

Corey Lajoie 200-1

Zane Smith 250-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1