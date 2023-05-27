CONCORD, N.C. -- William Byron has been awarded the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 after rain washed out all on track activity scheduled for Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Steady rain began at the Speedway just before noon, resulting in the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying as well as the postponement of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race to noon on Monday.

The starting lineup for the Coke 600 was set based on NASCAR's qualifying metric and each driver's performance in the most recent points-paying race at Darlington. William Byron, who won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, has been awarded the pole.

Sunday's race will see the return of Alex Bowman, who has missed the last three races due to a back injury suffered in a sprint car accident, to the driver's seat of the No. 48 Chevrolet. Bowman will start 31st, just in front of the longtime driver of the No. 48 and four-time Coca-Cola 600 champion Jimmie Johnson. Johnson will start 37th as he makes his third start of the 2023 season and his first since Circuit of the Americas in March.

Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup