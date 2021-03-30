The NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race was pushed back due to thunderstorms, but on Monday the drivers were lined up and ready to go at Bristol Motor Speedway. This was NASCAR Cup Series' first race on dirt since 1970. The race saw a lots of contact between vehicles and visibility issues that ended up causing some issues for the drivers.

Joey Logano ended up winning the race in overtime in his No. 22 Ford for Team Penske. Logano led in 61 of the 253 laps and ended up winning by .554 seconds, beating out Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin, who took third.

Here's how those final moments of the race went down:

Logano was pretty pumped after the victory.

In the seven races this season, there have been seven different winners.

Logano had a great day, but for many it was a race ending in what-ifs and frustration. Here are some of the main highlights from the race:

Early in the race saw Kyle Busch overheating, being forced to pit, and a major crash on Lap 41, with Aric Almirola's car sustaining serious damage from the contact.

Just as the track had cleared from that mess and things were looking good, Ryan Newman did a 360 on the track.

We saw favorites Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell get tangled up, ending their day.

The dirt track got even more interesting when a lack of visibility was the clear reasons for driver's issues. This is part of the dirt track experience.

As Hamlin was competing with Logano for the lead he hit the wall.

Despite the visibility issues NASCAR saw today, they announced the NASCAR Cup Series will return to the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt in spring of 2022.