One of NASCAR's biggest names is officially changing teams. Richard Childress Racing has announced that Kyle Busch will be joining its driver lineup in 2023.

Busch has spent the last 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing and won two NASCAR Cup Series championships with the team. The only active multi-time champion in NASCAR, Busch is joining a Richard Childress Racing team that has a long history of success within the sport.

In a statement from Busch, he said that he is excited about the opportunity to build upon that legacy.

"RCR has an impressive history in NASCAR and I'm honored that Richard is putting his trust in me to come in and continue to build on that legacy," said Busch. "Growing up in a family of passionate racers myself, I feel like the culture that the Childress family has built within their organization will be an ideal fit for me. As I begin the next chapter of my career, I'm looking forward to driving for RCR and working with everyone there to add more wins and championships to both of our resumes."

Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, also released a statement on the move. Gibbs thanked Busch for his many years of high-end racing and wished him the best in the future.

"Kyle has been a major part of our history and success here at Joe Gibbs Racing," Gibbs said in his statement. "We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years. When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction. We also know he still has many more achievements in our sport ahead of him including competing for the championship this season. We wish Kyle, Samatha, Brexton, and Lennix the very best."

At the moment, Busch is still in the mix to win his third NASCAR Cup Series title in 2022. Busch is currently No. 13 in the playoff standings with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway up next on Saturday, Sept. 17.