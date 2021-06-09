The last time Kyle Larson competed in the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2019, he left the night a million dollars richer thanks to his first All-Star win. Entering the 2021 All-Star Weekend as already the hottest driver in NASCAR, Larson's starting position for Sunday night feels like a million bucks.

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced the starting lineup for the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, with Kyle Larson on the pole after a random draw to determine the starting field. Kyle Busch will start second, followed by Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, and Austin Dillon.

This is Larson's fifth appearance in the All-Star Race and first since his victory in 2019. He didn't compete in the All-Star Race in 2020, as he did not have a ride after being fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and suspended by NASCAR for using a racial slur during an iRacing event.

In total, 17 drivers in the Cup Series qualified for the All-Star Race by virtue of either winning a race during the 2020 and/or 2021 seasons or by being a previous All-Star Race winner or Cup Series Champion who currently competes full-time. Four spots in the field currently remain, three of which will be filled through the All-Star Open and the last filled by the winner of the All-Star Race's Fan Vote.

The starting lineup for Open was determined by Owner's Points, putting Tyler Reddick on the pole followed by Chris Buescher, Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Ross Chastain. The winners of the three segments of the Open will advance to the All-Star Race.

Most full-time Cup Series drivers who have not already qualified for the All-Star Race are entered in the Open, with the exception of Ryan Preece, whose No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing team has elected to skip the event.

The starting lineup for the All-Star Race is as follows:

1. #5 – Kyle Larson – Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet

2. #18 – Kyle Busch – M&M's Summering Toyota

3. #20 – Christopher Bell – Craftsman Toyota

4. #41 – Cole Custer – HaasTooling.com Ford

5. #3 – Austin Dillon – Andy's Frozen Custard Chevrolet

6. #9 – Chase Elliott – NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

7. #22 – Joey Logano – Shell Pennzoil Ford

8. #24 – William Byron – Axalta Chevrolet

9. #2 – Brad Keselowski – Discount Tire Ford

10. #19 – Martin Truex Jr. - Bass Pro Toyota

11. #34 – Michael McDowell – Love's Travel Stops Ford

12. #4 – Kevin Harvick – Busch Light #BuschToTheMoon Ford

13. #1 – Kurt Busch – GEARWRENCH Chevrolet

14. #6 – Ryan Newman – Wyndham Rewards Ford

15. #48 – Alex Bowman – Ally Chevrolet

16. #11 – Denny Hamlin – FedEx Office Toyota

17. #12 – Ryan Blaney – Menards/Wrangler Ford

18. All-Star Open Segment One Winner

19. All-Star Open Segment Two Winner

20. All-Star Open Segment Three Winner

21. Fan Vote Winner

The starting lineup for the All-Star Open is as follows:

1. #8 – Tyler Reddick – iCashautos/I Am Second Chevrolet

2. #17 – Chris Buescher – Fastenal Ford

3. #21 – Matt DiBenedetto – Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford

4. #47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - Kroger/Bush's Beans Chevrolet

5. #42 – Ross Chastain – McDonald's Chevrolet

6. #23 – Bubba Wallace – Door Dash Toyota

7. #99 – Daniel Suarez – CommScope Chevrolet

8. #43 – Erik Jones – Petty's Garage Chevrolet

9. #14 – Chase Briscoe # - Ford Performance Racing School Ford

10. #10 – Aric Almirola – Smithfield Ford

11. #7 – Corey LaJoie – Schluter Systems Chevrolet

12. #38 – Anthony Alfredo # - Speedy Cash Ford

13. #00 – Quin Houff – 8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey Chevrolet

14. #15 – James Davison – Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

15. #52 – Josh Bilicki – Rick Ware Racing Ford

16. #33 – Austin Cindric – Pirtek Ford

17. #51 – Cody Ware – Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

18. #78 – B.J. McLeod – Surface Sunscreen Ford

19. #77 – Justin Haley – Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet

20. #53 – Garrett Smithley – Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

21. #66 – Timmy Hill – Motorsports Business Management Toyota

22. #13 – David Starr – Motorsports Business Management Toyota