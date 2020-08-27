For the second time in just three weeks, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Daytona International Raceway on Saturday. This time, it will be back to business as usual around the 2.5-mile tri-oval in the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET for the final race before the NASCAR Playoffs. With drivers battling it out for the final spots in the postseason, there are 20 racers at 35-1 or shorter in the latest 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds from William Hill.

Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are 9-1 co-favorites at the top of the 2020 NASCAR at Daytona odds board this week, with Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott just behind them at 10-1. Before locking in any 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks for Saturday, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR at Daytona predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. At the Daytona road course, the model called Chase Elliott's win and nailed three of the top four drivers. Anybody who has follow the model has seen huge returns.

Top 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 predictions

The model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 14-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds 2020 from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion has cemented a position in the postseason despite failing to win a race so far this season. He'll try to avenge a 34th-place finish because of engine failure at the 2020 Daytona 500.

Busch won the night race at Daytona in 2008 and has had three top-three finishes at Daytona in the last five seasons. With teammates Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones combining to win three of the last four races at Daytona International Speedway, we know that the Joe Gibbs Racing team should be able to give Busch a quick Toyota Camry this weekend.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the Vegas co-favorites at 9-1, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. Blaney has a proven superspeedway setup after winning at Talladega earlier this year and finishing second at The Great American Race, but he's been struggling lately, while his overall track history at Daytona International Speedway isn't strong.

Blaney has just one top-10 finish in his last seven starts and owns just three top-10s in 10 career starts at Daytona. In fact, Blaney has finished outside the top 25 on five occasions at the sport's most iconic venue. There are far better values in this loaded 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup.

2020 NASCAR at Daytona odds (via William Hill)

Joey Logano 9-1

Ryan Blaney 9-1

Denny Hamin 9-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Jimmie Johnson 17-1

Kurt Busch 17-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17-1

Aric Almirola 17-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 30-1

William Byron 30-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Chris Buescher 50-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Ryan Newman 50-1

Matt Kenseth 60-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Ross Chastain 100-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Corey Lajoie 150-1

Daniel Suarez 150-1

Brendan Gaughan 150-1

Ty Dillon 150-1

Brennan Poole 300-1

James Davison 500-1

Josh Bilicki 500-1

Timmy Hill 500-1

Quin Houff 500-1

JJ Yeley 500-1

Joey Gase 500-1