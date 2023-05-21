The NASCAR All-Star race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996 on Sunday. Along with a $1 million payout for the winner, it will bring many of the top NASCAR drivers to one of the sport's original tracks that dates back to 1949. Top drivers like Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski will be in the NASCAR DFS driver pool for Sunday's 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race. Which 2023 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro DFS lineups should you enter? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR All-Star Race DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Kyle Larson's win at Martinsville (6-1) and Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 11 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2023 All-Star Race NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, McClure is high on Erik Jones. The 26-year-old may not be a household name, but he has finished in the top 10 in two of nine races this season. That's better than 18 of the 43 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Jones is one of the cheapest drivers available on FanDuel and Draftkings, but he could provide value at his price. In order to cash in DFS tournaments, cash games and 50/50s, it's vital to find undervalued players to score points, as well as allow yourself the money to spend on higher priced drivers that are more likely to deliver bigger returns. Jones could be that value driver on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Denny Hamlin. The 42-year-old driver is shortly removed from his NASCAR at Kansas victory on May 5. He's finished top five in three of his last five races and is fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Hamlin finished second in the NASCAR All-Star Race last year and you can be sure he wants those bragging rights and $1 million purse as the All-Star Race winner. He's also finished in the top five in two of the last three years in the NASCAR All-Star Race. McClure sees another strong finish coming with his DFS picks for Sunday's race. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway 2023? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.