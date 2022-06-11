Road racing returns this weekend when the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 gets underway at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. NASCAR daily Fantasy players are looking for the best road racers for this slate, and it's Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin who have had the best average finish positions at Sonoma since 2019. Are those drivers worth consideration for your NASCAR DFS lineups?

Since 2019, Larson also has the second-most victories on road courses, with three wins in 11 races. Meanwhile, Hamlin has the second-best average finish on such tracks in the NASCAR DFS driver pool during that span, at 9.6. Before making any NASCAR DFS picks for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Sonoma DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, McClure was high on Joey Logano in his Enjoy Illinois 300 picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and he won his second race in his last four events. Prior to that, McClure featured Kyle Larson, who finished ninth at the Coca-Cola 600. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Sonoma, McClure is high on Ross Chastain ($9,800 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). Chastain has been a gritty driver this season and already has two wins.

Chastain is third in the NASCAR point standings with 490, and leads all drivers in total fastest laps, with 259. For the year, he is sixth in the cup series in pass differential (111), and fifth in laps run inside the top 15 of the pack (3,058). In last year's race at Sonoma, Chastain raced up from 29th to finish seventh, and another such performance would yield big Fantasy production this weekend.

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering A.J. Allmendinger ($8,800 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). Allmendinger has only raced in six events this season, but his last race was also his best of the year in the Enjoy Illinois 300, where he finished 10th. While Allmendinger has had mixed results throughout his career at Sonoma, his upside on road courses is high.

Since September 2018, Allmendinger has one win (Indianapolis), one top-five and two top-10 finishes in six road course races. Allmendinger's last full NASCAR season came in 2018, where he finished with one top-five and five top-ten results, and he ended the 2017 season with the same marks. His second-to-last top 10 during 2018 came at the road course at Charlotte near the end of the year, where he finished seventh, but started second.

