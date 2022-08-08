1 Chase Elliott -- If you could call it that, Chase Elliott's race at Michigan was an uncharacteristic one. Elliott was never really a factor at the front of the pack, finishing a quiet 11th.



2 Denny Hamlin Between driver and crew, Denny Hamlin has racked up a Cup Series-high 31 penalties on pit road. It cost him Sunday's race at Michigan, as Hamlin drove all the way from 23rd up to third on the final run.



3 Ross Chastain Ross Chastain has remained very relevant and continued to run up front, but the results aren't there like they were before. Sunday marked Chastain's third straight finish of 24th or worse.



4 Kyle Larson After what he thought was a brake failure at Indy turned out to be driver error, Kyle Larson made another mistake by speeding on pit road at Michigan. He would recover and finish seventh.



5 Christopher Bell Christopher Bell led 31 laps at Michigan and looked like he had one of the cars to beat with under 50 to go. Then, he tried to cut across Ross Chastain when Chastain was on fresher tires. "Not clear!"



6 Ryan Blaney Ryan Blaney scored his eighth top five of the season at Michigan and is second in points -- yet he's hanging by a thread to the final playoff spot. This is going to be a pressure-packed August for Blaney.



7 Daniel Suarez Daniel Suarez led his first laps since his Sonoma win, pacing the field for 33 circuits at Michigan. But a blown left front tire late in the race relegated him to 25th at the finish.



8 Tyler Reddick -- Tyler Reddick had a fast car early in the going, but he lost an engine just past the halfway point and finished 29th. It marked Reddick's fifth DNF of the year, but two wins will help offset those.



9 Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick's next victory will be his 60th, tying him for ninth on the all-time wins list. The driver in eighth? Dale Earnhardt -- the man Harvick so fatefully replaced all those years ago.



10 Martin Truex Jr. -- The plight of Martin Truex Jr. is Exhibit A on how a playoff format has changed what matters in NASCAR. As it stands, Truex is fourth in points, just 138 back of the lead -- and he would miss the playoffs if things remain as they are.



11 Kyle Busch Kyle Busch looked like he had a very fast car at Michigan, but he got taken out in a multi-car crash early on. Busch's DNF marked his eighth straight finish outside the top 10.



12 Joey Logano Joey Logano's divebomb for second probably cost Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson a chance to win at Michigan. But it sure worked out for Logano, who finished fourth despite not being as fast as the cars he was racing around.



13 Bubba Wallace It's a shame Bubba Wallace's hot streak likely comes too late for him to point his way into the playoffs. Wallace's recent string of success is what a lot of people envisioned for him when he joined 23XI Racing in 2021.



14 Erik Jones It was a great homecoming for Byron, Mich.'s own Erik Jones. He led five laps and finished eighth, his third top 10 in the last five races.



15 William Byron When he's had a good day recently, William Byron's ceiling seems to be just outside the top 10. The last three races he's finished have seen him run 11th, 12th and 12th again.



16 Austin Cindric Austin Cindric's head-on impact with the Michigan wall might be the most violent we've seen with the Next Gen car. Thankfully, Cindric climbed out of his car and was unhurt.



17 Chris Buescher Chris Buescher got a fifth-place finish in Stage 1, but he ended up taking a backseat to his boss at RFK Racing. Buescher finished 16th, just behind team co-owner Brad Keselowski.



18 Michael McDowell Michael McDowell was one of numerous drivers whose day was ruined by the nine-car wreck early. McDowell had been running in the top 10 prior to that, but he limped home the rest of the day with major front end damage.



19 Alex Bowman Alex Bowman finally got back in the top 10 at Michigan, finishing ninth to break a two-month dry spell. And with his top 10, he now has double-digit top 10s for the fifth year in a row.



20 Justin Haley -- If the stat sheet listed top-20 finishes, Justin Haley would be doing as well as any driver this season. A 17th-place finish was Haley's 13th top 20 in 23 races this year.



21 Chase Briscoe Even though he's on the playoff grid by virtue of his win at Phoenix, Chase Briscoe has had just one top-10 finish since mid-April. He isn't exactly approaching his first playoff appearance from a position of strength.



22 Brad Keselowski Sunday marked another solid race for Brad Keselowski, who finished 15th. Next year, the Rochester Hills, Mich. native will hope to get RFK Racing to a point where he can contend for his first Michigan win.



23 Austin Dillon After Tyler Reddick's mechanical problems, it was up to Austin Dillon to lead the way for RCR. He did exactly that, finishing 13th and posting his second top 15 in the last three races.



24 Cole Custer Two top 10s in July were a nice respite for Cole Custer, but reality struck to start the month of August. Custer's car went up in flames halfway through the race, leaving him with his sixth DNF of the year.



25 Harrison Burton From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows: One week after finishing third at Indianapolis, Harrison Burton was collected in the Lap 25 melee and finished 32nd.



26 Todd Gilliland Ditto Todd Gilliland, who also crashed out after a top five last week. And to make matters worse, it was Burton and Gilliland who got together to mutually assure their destruction.



27 Corey LaJoie Corey LaJoie finished in the top 20 for the third straight week, finishing 19th. It's his second such streak of the year, having done the same between Bristol and Dover in the springtime.



28 Aric Almirola Aric Almirola picked a really bad time to have his days end early. After failing to finish for the first time all year at Indy, Almirola was collected in the Lap 25 crash and posted his second straight DNF.



29 Ty Dillon Welcome back to the power rankings, Ty Dillon! Dillon had a strong outing at Michigan and finished 14th, his first top 15 since the Coca-Cola 600.

