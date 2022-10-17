1 Joey Logano Sunday marked the fourth time in Joey Logano's career that he's advanced to the Championship 4 by winning a race in the Round of 8. He previously did so in 2016, his championship season of 2018, and 2020.



2 Denny Hamlin -- Denny Hamlin had a terrific drive through the field after a poor qualifying effort, going from 31st at the start to fifth at the finish. That's put Hamlin six points above the Championship 4 cut line.



3 Ross Chastain Ross Chastain led four times for 68 laps at Las Vegas, just missing out on his third win of the season. He's now just eight laps led away from having 700 on the season.



4 Chase Briscoe If he had been able to hold the lead on the final restart, Chase Briscoe would have struck first out of the Round of 8 drivers. It's a problem for his competition if he makes the Championship 4, because Briscoe won at Phoenix in the spring.



5 Ryan Blaney All it's going to take is one victory, and the story of Ryan Blaney's season might end up being completely different. But the story remained the same at Las Vegas, as he crashed out after he had what looked like a race-winning car.



6 Chase Elliott Chase Elliott continued a trend of dubious races to begin each round in the playoffs. Elliott was almost nowhere to be found throughout the day, scoring no stage points and finishing midpack in 21st.



7 Tyler Reddick Even after all the awkwardness of his departure for 23XI, Tyler Reddick will leave Richard Childress Racing on a high note. Reddick finished sixth at Las Vegas after it was announced he'll take over for Kurt Busch at 23XI next season.



8 William Byron Give a call to William Byron for saving his car and his race at Las Vegas. Byron's car bottomed out over the bumps in the apex of Turns 1 and 2 and he about lost it, but he held onto it on his way to finishing 13th.



9 Daniel Suarez Daniel Suarez had his strongest run in some time, as his 31 laps led are the most he's had since he led 33 at Michigan. Suarez finished 16th after a late-race spin while racing with Tyler Reddick.



10 Austin Cindric -- Austin Cindric had a fast car at Las Vegas, starting on the outside pole and leading eight laps. Unfortunately, he'd finish 29th after hitting the wall while trying to run the high line.



11 Christopher Bell The good news for Christopher Bell is that an abrasive, multi-groove track like Homestead jives very well with his driving style. Bell finished eighth at Homestead in 2020 while driving for Leavine Family Racing.



12 Justin Haley With a two-tire call late in the race, Justin Haley raced for and held the lead and had a chance to win. Kaulig Racing continues to make noise toward the end of their first full Cup season.



13 Kyle Busch For the second week in a row, Kyle Busch finished third, meaning that the end of his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing is trending back toward ending on a high note. Next is Homestead, where Busch has won twice to earn his two Cup championships.



14 Kevin Harvick -- Credit to Kevin Harvick and his team for holding things down during Rodney Childers' suspension. After finishing second at the Charlotte Roval, Harvick finished a respectable 12th with interim crew chief Stephen Doran calling the shots at Vegas.



15 Erik Jones -- It can't be overstated just how big an impact Erik Jones has had on Petty GMS. An eighth-place finish at Las Vegas marked Jones' 13th top 10 of the 2022 season.



16 Kyle Larson Credit to Kyle Larson for the way he handled getting taken out by Bubba Wallace. Largely because he acknowledged that he, like a lot of other drivers, has also taken someone out before.



17 Chris Buescher The last time NASCAR raced at Homestead, Chris Buescher showed a lot of strength by leading 57 laps. RFK Racing has grown a great deal since then, which could make Buescher a potential dark horse to contend for the win next week.



18 Austin Dillon With his second top 10 in a row, Austin Dillon earned his 10th top-10 finish of the 2022 season. That's the most top 10s he's had in a single season since his career-high of 13 in 2016.



19 Michael McDowell It's going to be interesting to see if Michael McDowell keeps running well or regresses back to the mean next season. Crew chief Blake Harris, who has made a huge difference for Front Row Motorsports, is leaving to join Hendrick Motorsports in 2023.



20 Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. snapped his recent slump at Las Vegas, earning a seventh-place finish to get his first top 10 since Kansas last month. Truex had a four-race stretch with two DNFs and no finishes better than 17th.



21 Aric Almirola While the results at the end didn't show it, Aric Almirola made his presence felt Sunday by driving up to second during Stage 3. Almirola later faded to finish 18th.



22 Brad Keselowski What Brad Keselowski is trying to bring back are the days where the No. 6 was one of the cars to beat week-in and week-out. During pace laps, NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin took the No. 6 Ford Taurus that won the inaugural Las Vegas race in 1998 out for a spin.



23 Bubba Wallace Quite frankly, Bubba Wallace's actions against Kyle Larson were egregious enough that I would be in favor of NASCAR parking him for a week. Some Cup drivers to have gotten parked a race or two in the past include Kevin Harvick (2002), Kyle Busch (2011) and Matt Kenseth (2015).



24 Cole Custer It's been a bad week for Cole Custer. Not only did his team get the book thrown at them for team orders at Charlotte, but Gene Haas also told reporters pre-race that Tony Stewart apparently wants Ryan Preece in the No. 41 next year instead of Custer. Ouch.



25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Even though he had a mid-race spin and finished 23rd, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was credited with leading one lap at Las Vegas. It was the eighth time Stenhouse has led a race this season.



26 Corey LaJoie Corey LaJoie joined William Byron in coming to pit road late in the race, but it ended up not doing much for LaJoie. He would not break out of midpack and finished 24th.



27 Harrison Burton -- Harrison Burton had speed in qualifying, but it didn't end up translating to the race. Burton would qualify eighth, but he only finished 26th.



28 Todd Gilliland Something else to consider with Blake Harris leaving Front Row for Hendrick is the trickle-down effect it may or may not have on the No. 38 team. The No. 38 team has elevated its performance right along with the Harris-led No. 34 team.



29 Ty Dillon Sadly, Ty Dillon's 2022 season has been reduced to him simply keeping the seat warm for Noah Gragson. Dillon was saddled with his eighth DNF of the season after suffering a suspension failure.

