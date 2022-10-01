LINCOLN, Ala. -- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered second degree burns across his body after a horrific accident during Saturday's Chevy Silverado 250. Anderson was airlifted to a Birmingham, Ala. hospital after being injured in a crash on Lap 19.

Anderson was running in the lead pack after starting ninth when his truck burst into flames in Turn 1, and the flames proceeded to intensify as Anderson struggled to stop and get his truck under control in Turn 2. As Anderson's truck slid toward the inside wall, the fire forced Anderson to begin to prematurely climb out of his truck, which hit the wall as he was halfway out of it. (Video of the frightening accident can be seen here).

Anderson completed climbing out of his truck before collapsing on the ground in pain, and he was placed on a stretcher before being airlifted to the nearby UAB Hospital in Birmingham. In a statement released Saturday evening, Anderson confirmed that he suffered second degree burns across his neck, face, right arm, hands and both knees. He also confirmed that he would be cleared to go home on Saturday night.

"No doubt God's hand was protecting me through that one. Scariest moment of my racing career by far," read Anderson's statement. "... Doctors say everything should be healing up within a few weeks. Will keep everyone updated on the healing process but just thankful it wasn't worse."

Anderson had been making his fifth start of the season as the owner and driver of his own truck. Anderson is also the car owner of the No. 31 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which was driven by Myatt Snider later in the day. Snider would eventually finish 35th after cutting a tire and spinning with two laps to go.

The Truck race would eventually be won by Matt DiBenedetto, who was ruled the leader at the moment of caution as a major crash occurred in the tri-oval coming to the checkered flag. It was DiBenedetto's first ever win in NASCAR and the first win for Rackley W.A.R.'s Truck Series team.