gettyimages-1324598964.jpg
Logan Riely, Getty

Over the month of June, the NASCAR Cup Series has been making a cross-country trek from Sonoma Raceway on the west coast towards Pocono Raceway all the way in the northeast. At every stop on this trip, nobody has been able to slow down or even so much as remain in the same zip code as Kyle Larson -- a problem for the rest of the field which continues heading into the Cup Series' annual visit to the Pocono mountains.

On Wednesday, NASCAR released the starting lineup for Saturday's Pocono Organics CBD 325, the first of two races in a unique doubleheader weekend. Larson has been awarded the pole based on NASCAR's qualifying metric, which tabulates the starting lineup based on finishing position and fastest lap from last week in Nashville, as well as points position.

While the qualifying metric has been used to set the lineup for the first race of the doubleheader, the starting lineup for Sunday's race will be based on the finishing order of Saturday's race. Instead of using time trial qualifying or the qualifying metric, the starting lineup for Sunday will be an invert of the Top 20 finishers from Saturday's race, with positions 21-38 starting in the order in which they finished.

Here is the complete starting lineup for the Pocono Organics CBD 325:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson - HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
  2. #24 - William Byron - Axalta Color of the Year Chevrolet
  3. #4 - Kevin Harvick - Ford
  4. #22 - Joey Logano - Shell Pennzoil Ford
  5. #18 - Kyle Busch - M&M's Mini's Toyota
  6. #42 - Ross Chastain - McDonald's Chevrolet
  7. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - Scott Brand Chevrolet
  8. #1 - Kurt Busch - Monster Energy Chevrolet
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell - Rheem Toyota
  10. #11 - Denny Hamlin - FedEx Ground Toyota
  11. #10 - Aric Almirola - Smithfield Ford
  12. #3 - Austin Dillon - Chevrolet
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman - Ally Chevrolet
  14. #99 - Daniel Suarez - CommScope Chevrolet
  15. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. - STANLEY Toyota
  16. #8 - Tyler Reddick - Chevrolet
  17. #34 - Michael McDowell - ARRMA Ford
  18. #2 - Brad Keselowski - Detroit Engines Ford
  19. #6 - Ryan Newman - Wyndham Rewards Ford
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace - Root Insurance Toyota
  21. #21 - Matt DiBenedetto - Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford
  22. #43 - Erik Jones - Medallion Bank Chevrolet
  23. #7 - Corey LaJoie - Nations Guard Chevrolet
  24. #38 - Anthony Alfredo # - Death Wish Coffee Ford
  25. #17 - Chris Buescher - Acronis Ford
  26. #41 - Cole Custer - HaasTooling.com Ford
  27. #12 - Ryan Blaney - Menards/Richmond Ford
  28. #14 - Chase Briscoe # - HighPoint.com/Webex by Cisco Ford
  29. #9 - Chase Elliott - NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
  30. #53 - Garrett Smithley - Chevrolet
  31. #37 - Ryan Preece - Thomas'/Kroger Chevrolet
  32. #78 - B.J. McLeod - Ford
  33. #52 - Josh Bilicki - Ford
  34. #77 - Justin Haley - Diamond Creek Water Chevrolet
  35. #51 - Cody Ware - Nurtec ODT Chevrolet
  36. #15 - James Davison - Chevrolet
  37. #00 - Quin Houff - Mane 'n Tail/Spirit Unlimited Chevrolet
  38. #66 - Timmy Hill - M&M Mechanical LLC Toyota