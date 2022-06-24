Ricky Stenhouse Jr. announced Friday afternoon that he has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with JTG Daugherty Racing beyond the 2022 season. Stenhouse, who has driven the team's No. 47 Chevrolet since 2020, shared the news during a media availability session at Nashville Superspeedway.

The announcement comes in the middle of one of Stenhouse's strongest statistical seasons since joining the company. After contending for wins in the Daytona 500 and at Atlanta, Stenhouse went on a hot streak in May that saw him earn four straight top-10 finishes with a best result of second at Dover. Stenhouse has scored five top 10s this season, the most he's had in a single season since 2018.

Stenhouse expressed gratitude toward his team owners -- Jodi Geschickter, Tad Geschickter and former NBA star Brad Daugherty -- and discussed his experience with the team over the last several seasons and why he wanted to stay.

"I really have enjoyed my time at JTG. I feel like we haven't had the end results points-wise, but I feel like we've had so many bright spots throughout our first few seasons together," Stenhouse told reporters. "... I just really enjoy the family atmosphere from the top down. Everybody at our shop, our partners, it's been a really good relationship."

After being let go by RFK Racing following the 2019 season, Stenhouse joined JTG Daugherty for 2020 and began his tenure by winning the pole for the 2020 Daytona 500. Since then, Stenhouse has scored five top fives and nine top-10 finishes for his team, scoring a best finish of second on three occasions -- including at Talladega in 2020, where he lost to Ryan Blaney by inches in a photo finish.

Stenhouse currently sits 24th in the Cup Series points standings, and he stands 135 points from the cutoff line to make the playoffs. Stenhouse's most realistic avenue to making the playoffs is by winning a race, and a victory would mark his first Cup win since Daytona in July 2017.