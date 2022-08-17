Team Penske announced Wednesday that the they've reached a long-term contract extension with Ryan Blaney, the driver of their No. 12 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. The agreement continues a relationship between Penske and the third-generation racer that has lasted over the past 10 years.

Blaney was originally signed by Penske in 2012, competing in select Xfinity Series races while also running several full seasons in the Truck Series before making the move to full-time Cup racing in 2016. After spending two full seasons at Penske affiliate Wood Brothers Racing, Blaney was brought in-house in 2018.

"Team Penske has been family to me for 10 years, so I'm incredibly excited to continue with this family for the future," Blaney said in a team press release. "Roger Penske is a legend in our sport, and I've always said getting to drive for him is something everyone dreams of doing. On top of that, we've got a great group of partners with Menards, Advance Auto Parts, BODYARMOR, Wurth, Discount Tire, Dent Wizard, Wabash and Ford that have shown a lot of faith in me.

"I look forward to continuing to win for Team Penske, Roger and all of our partners, as we work towards our goal of winning a Cup Series championship."

Blaney has earned seven career Cup Series wins with a best finish of seventh in the Cup Series championship standings, and he currently ranks second in points this year with two races left in the regular season. Blaney is still looking for his first points-paying win of 2022, but he did take the checkered flag in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May.

The 28-year-old star becomes the latest Cup Series driver to sign a contract extension with his team, and all of them have come to guys in Blaney's age group. Blaney came up through the ranks of NASCAR alongside drivers like Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace, both of whom signed contract extensions with their respective teams in the past several weeks.