Petty GMS Racing announced Saturday morning that the team has signed Erik Jones to a multi-year contract extension to continue driving the No. 43 Chevrolet in 2023 and beyond. Specifics of the extension, including its exact duration, were not disclosed in a team press release.

The Byron, Michigan native and 2017 Cup Series Rookie of the Year will continue serving as the driver of the Petty No. 43 after first having joined Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021. After scoring six top 10 finishes and finishing 24th in the Cup standings his first season, Jones and his team have enjoyed a boost in performance after Richard Petty merged his team with GMS Racing for 2022.

Jones has had two top five and seven top 10 finishes in 2022, while leading 72 laps -- his most since 2019 and the most for a Petty driver since 2014 -- and sitting 18th in the standings.

"I'm really excited to have this deal done and finally be able to talk about it," Jones said in a press release. "I really like the group I have at Petty GMS and working with (crew chief Dave Elenz). Each week I feel like we get better and better and put ourselves in contention to win. Knowing where I'll be driving allows us to really focus on building the team and making our cars better. I'm looking forward to finishing this season strong, hopefully with a win, and continuing to build on what we started this year with Petty GMS."

With his future with the team now secure, the focus for Jones turns towards trying to make the NASCAR playoffs this season while also bringing the Petty No. 43 back to Victory Lane for the first time in eight years. Jones is looking to become just the fourth driver to win in the No. 43 since Richard Petty's retirement, a select fraternity that currently includes Bobby Hamilton, John Andretti, and Aric Almirola.

While Jones will be back at Petty GMS next season, exactly who joins him as teammate remains to be determined. The team announced in mid-July that Ty Dillon would not return in 2023, leaving the Petty No. 42 without a driver for next season.