2018 NBA Draft order: See where your favorite team will be picking on draft night

Yes, being one of the 14 NBA teams to miss the playoffs is not fun. But there is one bright side: You get to look ahead to the draft to see where your team's future lies. The order is mostly set save for the lottery, but everyone from the tank-tastic Suns to the barely-missed Nuggets has a chance to improve their fortunes moving forward.

In 2018, there's perhaps no better opportunity. The draft class is loaded -- and not just at the top. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are premium one-and-done players sure to hear their name called early, but international star Luke Doncic has franchise-changing talent, too. From top to bottom, the first round is loaded with quality talent in an unusually deep draft.

As of right now, here's the picking order as it stands for 2018 NBA Draft:

Some notable teams in this year's draft include the Cavaliers and 76ers. Both are popular picks to advance in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Yet, they both have top 10 picks from previous trades. This gives them a lot of flexibility in the future to either move those picks and get better right now, or draft a player for the future. Check out CBS Sports' Mock Draft to get an idea of what prospects teams might be considering right now in the first round.

The order for the second round is:

Draft Position Team 31 Phoenix Suns 32 Memphis Grizzlies 33 Atlanta Hawks 34 Dallas Mavericks 35 Orlando Magic 36 Sacramento Kings 37 New York Knicks (via Bulls) 38 Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets) 39 Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks) 40 Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers) 41 Orlando Magic (via Hornets) 42 Detroit Pistons 43 Denver Nuggets (via Clippers) 44 Washington Wizards 45 Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks) 46 Houston Rickets (via Heat) 47 Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets) 48 Minnesota Timberwolves 49 San Antonio Spurs 50 Indiana Pacers 51 New Orleans Pelicans 52 Utah Jazz 53 Oklahoma City Thunder 54 Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers) 55 Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers) 56 Philadelphia 76ers 57 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics) 58 Denver Nuggets (via Warriors) 59 Phoenix Suns (via Raptors) 60 Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)

