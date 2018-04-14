2018 NBA Draft order: Where will your favorite team be picking on draft night?

The order of the NBA Draft is pretty much set with only the lottery left to decide how it will finish out

The 2018 NBA Draft order has been decided. Sort of. The lottery could shift around where some teams end up picking, but the majority of the league at least has an idea of where they will be selecting come June 21. 

This year's draft has some intrigue with college stars like Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, and Luka Doncic seen as potential franchise changers. There's an expectation that this could be a deep draft as well with a large number of teams tanking for better position in the latter half of this season.

As of right now, the NBA Draft order for the first round is:

Draft Position

Team

Lottery Odds

1

Phoenix Suns

25 percent

2

Memphis Grizzlies

19.9 percent

3

Dallas Mavericks

13.8 percent

4

Atlanta Hawks

13.7 percent 

5

Orlando Magic

8.8 percent

6

Chicago Bulls

5.3 percent

7

Sacramento Kings

5.3 percent

8

Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)

2.8 percent

9

New York Knicks 

1.7 percent

10

Philadelphia 76ers

1.1 percent

11

Charlotte Hornets

0.8 percent

12

Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)

0.7 percent

13

Los Angeles Clippers

0.6 percent

14

Denver Nuggets

0.5 percent

15

Washington Wizards

0.0 percent

16

Phoenix Suns (via Heat)

0.0 percent

17

Milwaukee Bucks

0.0 percent  

18

San Antonio Spurs

0.0 percent  

19

Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)

0.0 percent  

20

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)

0.0 percent  

21

Utah Jazz

0.0 percent  

22

Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)

0.0 percent  

23

Indian Pacers

0.0 percent  

24

Portland Trail Blazers

0.0 percent  

25

Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)

0.0 percent  

26

Philadelphia 76ers

0.0 percent  

27

Boston Celtics

0.0 percent  

28

Golden State Warriors

0.0 percent  

29

Brooklyn Nets

0.0 percent  

30

Houston Rockets

0.0 percent  

Some notable teams in this year's draft include the Cavaliers and 76ers. Both are popular picks to advance in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Yet, they both have top 10 picks from previous trades. This gives them a lot of flexibility in the future to either move those picks and get better right now, or draft a player for the future. 

Check out CBS Sports' Mock Draft to get an idea of what prospects teams might be considering right now in the first round.

The order for the second round is:

Draft Position

Team

31

Phoenix Suns

32

Memphis Grizzlies

33

Atlanta Hawks

34

Dallas Mavericks

35

Orlando Magic

36

Sacramento Kings

37

New York Knicks (via Bulls)

38

Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets)

39

Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)

40

Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers)

41

Orlando Magic (via Hornets)

42

Detroit Pistons

43

Denver Nuggets (via Clippers)

44

Washington Wizards

45

Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks)

46

Houston Rickets (via Heat)

47

Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets)

48

Minnesota Timberwolves

49

San Antonio Spurs

50

Indiana Pacers

51

New Orleans Pelicans

52

Utah Jazz

53

Oklahoma City Thunder

54

Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers)

55

Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers)

56

Philadelphia 76ers

57

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics)

58

Denver Nuggets (via Warriors)

59

Phoenix Suns (via Raptors)

60

Philadelphia 76ers  (via Rockets)

Notes:

  • The Raptors and Heat both have no draft pick.
  • The 76ers have the most draft picks with six.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES