The 2020-21 NBA season tips off on Dec. 22, and each team is scheduled to play 72 games. The Bucks are projected to have the best record in the NBA for the third straight season with 51 wins according to the latest 2020-21 NBA win totals from William Hill Sportsbook. LeBron James and the reigning NBA champion Lakers are projected to win a Western Conference-best 47.5 games, while their Staples Center rival, the Clippers, are right behind, at 47. Which teams should you target with your NBA picks?

The Celtics (46.5), 76ers (44.5) and Heat (44.5) are expected to battle for the best record in the Eastern Conference behind the Bucks. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the standings, the Cavaliers are projected for an NBA-worst 22 wins. Those are just some of the NBA win total bets available from William Hill, but before you lock in any win total wagers, be sure to see what SportsLine's NBA guru Mike Barner has to say.

A nationally acclaimed NBA expert, Barner uses in-depth knowledge of every roster to find betting advantages against the spread and in the futures market. Last season, Barner crushed sportsbooks with a 156-107-5 record, returning $3,864 to $100 bettors.

Top NBA win total predictions



Barner is high on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to go over their win total of 51. Last season, the Bucks finished the pandemic-shortened regular season with an NBA-best 56 wins, four more than the Lakers. Two seasons ago, Milwaukee led the league with 60 victories.

"The Bucks played 73 games last season, so we have a pretty good representation of how their 72-game campaign could look this season," Barner told SportsLine. "They finished with 56 wins, so it's surprising to see their line set this low. Adding Jrue Holiday is a big upgrade over Eric Bledsoe, and they've done well to fill out their depth chart by adding D.J. Augustin, Bryn Forbes, Torrey Craig and Bobby Portis. It would have been nice if their sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic had gone through with the Kings, but they are still primed to finish with the best record in the NBA again."

2020-21 NBA win totals

Milwaukee Bucks 51

Los Angeles Lakers 47.5

Los Angeles Clippers 47

Boston Celtics 46.5

Philadelphia 76ers 44.5

Miami Heat 44.5

Denver Nuggets 44.5

Dallas Mavericks 43

Toronto Raptors 42.5

Utah Jazz 41.0

Portland Trail Blazers 40.5

Indiana Pacers 40

Phoenix Suns 38

New Orleans Pelicans 36

Atlanta Hawks 35.5

Memphis Grizzlies 32.0

Orlando Magic 32

San Antonio Spurs 29.5

Chicago Bulls 29

Washington Wizards 29

Sacramento Kings 28.5

Minnesota Timberwolves 28

Charlotte Hornets 24.5

Oklahoma City Thunder 24.5

New York Knicks 23.5

Detroit Pistons 22.5

Cleveland Cavaliers 22

Brooklyn Nets N/A

Houston Rockets N/A

Golden State Warriors N/A