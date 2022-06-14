Round 1 - Pick 1 Jabari Smith PF Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.9 RPG 7.4 APG 2 3P% 42% You probably can't go wrong with any of the top three in this draft, but Smith has the highest ceiling as a scorer, and Orlando desperately needs some punch added to a feeble offense that has finished second-to-last in each of the past two seasons. Smith can space the floor as a 3-point shooter, create his own offense and reliably slot into a Magic defense full of length and versatility. There's debate as to whether Smith is the best player in the draft, but it's clear that he's a strong fit for Orlando with the No. 1 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chet Holmgren C Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.1 RPG 9.9 APG 1.9 3P% 39% You couldn't design a player in a lab more suited for the current iteration of the Thunder than Holmgren. Based on skill alone, he'd likely be the consensus top pick in this draft, but concerns about his slight frame aren't without merit. Personally, I'm not too concerned about the lack of size given the offense-friendly officiating in the modern NBA, and Holmgren's rare combination of rim protection, shooting ability, rebounding and basketball IQ could eventually make him a perennial All-Star. He may need time, but OKC has no problem with that.

Round 1- Pick 3 Paolo Banchero PF Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.2 RPG 7.8 APG 3.2 3P% 33.8% When you watch Banchero's film, it's hard to believe he's not the hands-down top pick in this draft. A player of that size with his mobility, handle, touch and playmaking ability is extremely hard to find. The one thing holding him back is his 3-point shot, but he certainly has the mechanics and confidence to eventually develop that part of his game with the right coaching staff. Houston will gladly take him at No. 3 as another foundational piece to pair with dynamic guard Jalen Green.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jaden Ivey SG Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.3 RPG 4.9 APG 3.1 3P% 35.8% The Kings parted ways with Tyrese Haliburton to get big man Domantas Sabonis, and they'll likely be in a position to get a worthy replacement in Ivey -- a dynamic, explosive guard in the vein of Ja Morant. Ivey will fit in nicely as a combo guard next to either De'Aaron Fox or Davion Mitchell, and will help push the tempo for a team that was in the top 10 in pace last season. If Ivey's shot develops, he is right there with the top three in this draft in terms of ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Bennedict Mathurin SG Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.7 RPG 5.6 APG 2.5 3P% 36.9% I was in love with Mathurin as a prospect before he decided to return to Arizona last year. With the development he displayed this season in terms of shooting and defense, he's now worthy of a top-five pick in my opinion. Mathurin is the perfect complement to Cade Cunningham -- a smart cutter, explosive finisher, transition menace and spot-up 3-point threat all rolled into one. He also has the length and size to be an excellent switch defender to help Detroit's 24th-ranked defense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Keegan Murray PF Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 23.5 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 39.8% One of Murray's few weaknesses as a prospect is his lack of shot creation in the half-court, and he won't have to worry about that next to Tyrese Haliburton with the Pacers. Murray is the perfect player to put alongside him, capable of knocking down 3-pointers, finishing at the rim and getting out in transition. He's also potentially a versatile and switchable defender -- something Indiana is in dire need of as they figure out which direction to take their roster.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Shaedon Sharpe SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Sharpe makes sense for the Blazers for a couple of reasons. If they end up keeping the pick, he's the most intriguing prospect at this point in the draft to dangle as a potential trade sweetener for a win-now player or two. Secondly, if Portland eventually decides to part ways with Damian Lillard and commence a full rebuild, Sharpe is exactly the type of young player you'd want to build around -- an elite athlete with size, finishing ability and tremendous shot-creating and playmaking potential.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 8 AJ Griffin SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.4 RPG 3.9 APG 1 3P% 44.7% It's best not to overthink this. The Pelicans need to surround Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum with as much shooting as possible, and Griffin knocked down nearly half of his 3-pointers in his freshman year at Duke. Adding to his intrigue, he doesn't turn 19 until August and already has an NBA-ready body. Griffin has also shown the ability to create his own offense and, while the defense wasn't quite there at Duke, he has the frame and wingspan to eventually excel on that end.

Round 1 - Pick 9 TyTy Washington Jr. PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 3.9 3P% 35% The Spurs clearly need a secondary ball-handler next to Dejounte Murray, and Washington is an excellent choice with his ability to create offense for both himself and for others. He's also more than capable as an off-ball 3-point shooter, allowing him to both play alongside Murray and serve as the backup point guard.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jeremy Sochan PF Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.2 RPG 6.4 APG 1.8 3P% 29.6% With Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis leading the charge offensively, the Wizards would be happy to use the No. 10 pick on Sochan, a 6-9 forward who projects as a plus defender given his versatility and ability to switch onto smaller players. He would make an immediate impact on Washington's 25th-ranked defense, and also has some intriguing potential as a short-roll playmaker and finisher around the rim.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dyson Daniels SG G League Ignite • 6'6" / 175 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.3 RPG 5.9 APG 4.4 3P% 25.5% Let's get one thing out of the way: I love Daniels as a prospect. His natural ability to play at his own pace as a 6-7 guard and get his teammates involved jumps off the screen when watching his video. He'd be a great fit for the Knicks, in desperate need of a lead guard who can facilitate. Daniels can also finish at the rim or pull up short with a silky floater. His jump shot is a work in progress and will determine the height of his ceiling, but there's a lot to like in terms of basketball IQ and savvy for a young player.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Jalen Duren C Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12 RPG 8.1 APG 1.3 3P% 0% The one thing missing from OKC's rebuild is a true big man, and Duren seems like the perfect fit. He won't turn 19 until November, adding to his potential growth, but he's already a monster on the boards and as a rim protector with his massive 7-5 wingspan. He has some untapped playmaking potential, but at the very least Duren is going to be an uber-athletic shot-blocker and a lob threat to add to the Thunder's arsenal of young talent.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ochai Agbaji SG Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.8 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 40.9% At 22 years old, Agbaji should be able to slot in immediately for a Charlotte team that has playoff aspirations. He's proven himself as a prototypical 3-and-D wing, capable of guarding multiple positions and knocking down corner 3-pointers off the catch. His 6-10 wingspan allows him to be disruptive on the defensive end and finish above the rim on backdoor cuts offensively. He should benefit from a simplified role in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Johnny Davis SF Wisconsin • Soph • 6'5" / 194 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 30.6% Depending on what they do with Collin Sexton, the Cavs could use an extra playmaker and shot creator outside of Darius Garland, and that's exactly what Davis is. He's adept in the pick-and-roll, with the ability to finish with both hands, draw fouls or pull up for mid-range jumpers. His 6-9 wingspan gives him potentially elite defensive upside as well, so he'd be an impressive prospect for Cleveland to nab at No. 14.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 15 Mark Williams C Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.2 RPG 7.4 APG 0.9 3P% 0% Who knows if the Hornets will select at both 13 and 15, but if they do, why not take another stab at a reliable center? Williams is an absolute beast at 7-foot with a 7-7 wingspan, and he's one of the most ferocious dunkers the college game has ever seen. He's tailor-made for his role in the NBA as a shot-blocker and rim-runner -- he rarely shot outside the paint at Duke -- and it's tantalizing to think of what LaMelo Ball could do with a center of Williams' athleticism and power.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tari Eason PF LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.9 RPG 6.6 APG 1 3P% 35.9% The Hawks' defense fell off a cliff last season, and Eason will help with that immediately with his pterodactyl-like 7-2 wingspan. He averaged three combined steals and blocks per game at LSU and should be ready to contribute immediately as a 21-year-old. He's a long way from being a consistent 3-point shooter, but he would be an excellent running mate for Trae Young in the open floor, with the ability to finish above the rim.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Ousmane Dieng SF France • 6'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8.9 RPG 3.2 APG 1.1 3P% 27.1% The Rockets aren't going to compete for a title any time soon, so taking a big swing here on Dieng seems reasonable. The upside is huge for the 6-10 wing with incredible ball-handling, playmaking and shot-creating potential, but it's going to be a while until the 19-year-old is ready to contribute on a consistent basis in the NBA. That's just fine for the Rockets, who are in the asset collection business for the foreseeable future.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Malaki Branham SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.7 RPG 3.6 APG 2 3P% 41.6% The Bulls are in desperate need of wings, and they'll be fortunate if Branham falls to them at No. 18. The Ohio State product is a knock-down 3-point shooter with an excellent mid-range game, and he projects as a switchable, plus defender with his 6-10 wingspan and 6-6 frame. Chicago is in the hunt for a top-four playoff spot in the East so they won't have much tolerance for learning on the fly, but Branham could carve out a role sooner rather than later given his skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Blake Wesley SG Notre Dame • Fr • 6'5" / 181 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 14.4 RPG 3.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30.3% Minnesota needs help on the wing (doesn't everyone?) and I really like Wesley's fit here even if he's listed a bit lower on a lot of experts' big boards. His poor shooting percentages are the product of a lot of iso creation and playmaking that he won't have to do in NBA -- at least not to start. The Timberwolves would simplify his role, limiting his offense to 3-point shooting (mostly from the corners) and cutting, which I think would greatly improve his efficiency. He also picked up a lot of steals at Notre Dame and should eventually be able to defend multiple positions at the NBA level.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 20 Patrick Baldwin Jr. PF Wisconsin-Milwaukee • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 12.1 RPG 5.8 APG 1.5 3P% 26.6% Baldwin was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school, but his draft stock plummeted after a horrific season at Milwaukee. The Spurs are just the type of organization to read through the noise and see a 6-9 bucket-getter with a 7-2 wingspan who has advanced shooting and scoring potential to go along with a "best player on the floor" type of confidence. Baldwin could end up being a huge steal if he falls this far, and San Antonio will be glad to get him in its program.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalen Williams SG Santa Clara • Jr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 16th PPG 18 RPG 4.4 APG 4.2 3P% 39.6% The Nuggets are known for finding hidden gems late in the draft, and it would be hard to pass up Williams at this juncture if he's still on the board. The 21-year-old wing should be ready to contribute immediately, with his 7-2 wingspan allowing him to guard multiple positions. He's a knock-down 3-point shooter who can also be a secondary creator with his passing and pick-and-roll proficiency, which will come in handy for a team that needs help on the wing.

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaden Hardy SG G League Ignite • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.7 RPG 4.6 APG 3.2 3P% 26.9% Hardy's skill set is obvious -- his shot creation and pull-up 3-point range are among the best in the draft class -- but what makes him a perfect fit for Memphis is his attitude. This guy thinks he's the best player on the floor at all times, and he plays like it, which will endear him to the up-and-coming Grizzlies. Yes, defense and shot selection are major issues, but the Memphis development staff has done a great job, very quickly, with other young, talented players.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 23 E.J. Liddell PF Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.4 RPG 7.9 APG 2.5 3P% 37.4% Liddell makes sense for the Nets for a few reasons. As a 21-year-old he should be able to contribute immediately to a team in championship-or-bust mode. He also is a versatile, defensive-minded forward with an incredible motor, who gets a ton of blocks and steals due to his 7-foot wingspan and instincts. Offensively he can space the floor as a 3-point shooter and also operate as a playmaker in short roll situations. Overall, Liddell seems like the right guy for Brooklyn if he's still around at No. 23.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nikola Jovic SF Serbia • 6'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Given their roster, the Bucks probably aren't going to find someone to contribute right away at this point in the draft, so they'd be best served to take a big swing on Jovic, a legitimate prospect who goes well beyond having an extremely similar name to the reigning two-time MVP. Jovic is extremely raw, but the upside is obvious. At 6-10, he handles the ball like a guard in transition and has deep 3-point range with a consistent, quick release. He needs to work on getting his body NBA ready, but the Bucks have the luxury of patience.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 25 Jake LaRavia PF Wake Forest • Jr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 14.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.7 3P% 38.4% LaRavia just seems to do everything well -- a trait that Gregg Popovich would likely find useful. The 6-8 forward has great instincts on both ends of the floor, and projects as a knock-down 3-point shooter, particularly from the corners. He also has some point-forward potential given his passing ability.

Round 1 - Pick 26 MarJon Beauchamp SF G League Ignite • 6'6" / 199 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 15.1 RPG 7.3 APG 2.3 3P% 24.2% The Mavs need to stock up on wings to put around Luka Doncic, and Beauchamp is a powerful athlete capable of getting out in transition who also has upside as a half-court creator. He needs to work on his 3-point consistency and defensive technique if he's going to play immediately, but he has an NBA-ready body to go along with his 7-1 wingspan.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jean Montero SG Overtime Elite • 6'2" / 180 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16.9 RPG 7.3 APG 4.7 3P% 27.5% Montero is as big a mystery as anyone in the draft, but his potential as a lead guard is incredibly tantalizing. He's a blur in the open floor with a tight handle, and he's adept at navigating pick-and-rolls -- either finishing himself or setting up teammates. As with most young guards, his defense needs a lot of work, but the Heat are in position to keep him on the bench while he learns the ins and outs of the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Wendell Moore Jr. SF Duke • Jr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.4 3P% 41.3% Moore seems tailor-made for the Warriors as a 3-and-D wing with a high basketball IQ. He's a smart cutter and passer and a knock-down 3-point shooter, especially from the corners. He can also get out in transition for a team that likes to play fast and attack before the defense can get set. If Moore's still around at No. 28, he makes a lot of sense for Golden State.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kennedy Chandler PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'0" / 171 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.9 RPG 3.2 APG 4.7 3P% 38.3% With Tyus Jones entering free agency (and possibly earning a big payday), the Grizzlies might use this spot to draft a potential backup point guard, and Chandler is as rock-solid as they come. He's lightning-quick and has a great feel in the pick-and-roll as both a scorer and a distributor. He's also a good catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter and puts in a tremendous effort on the defensive end to make up for his lack of size.