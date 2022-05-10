The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers take the floor on Tuesday with sky-high stakes. The Heat and 76ers are tied at 2-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, with each team winning twice at home. Game 5 is set for Tuesday evening, and tip-off is set for 7:30 pm ET in Miami. The Heat are favored by three points at Caesars Sportsbook, with an over-under total of 209.5 points.

Later in the evening, the Phoenix Suns welcome the Dallas Mavericks to town for Game 5 of a second round matchup at 10 pm ET. In similar fashion to the Heat-76ers series, the Suns and Mavericks won both games at home, tying the series at 2-2. The top-seeded Suns have home-court advantage in two of the final three games, beginning on Tuesday. The Suns are favored by six points at Caesars with an over-under total of 213 points. Before locking in any NBA picks or parlays, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the fourth full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tuesday's NBA playoff schedule and revealed its best bets. If you parlay its NBA playoff picks, you could be looking at a payout of over 12-1. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, May 10

One pick the model recommends for Tuesday's NBA Playoff slate is over 209.5 points in the 76ers-Heat matchup. The game has a modest total, and Miami has an intriguing offense. The Heat led the NBA in three-point accuracy during the regular season, connecting on 37.9 percent of long-range attempts. Miami also ranked in the top eight of the NBA in three-pointers per game (13.6 per game), with the team deploying a bevy of shooters. The Heat are also skilled in passing, ranking in the top eight in both assists per game (25.5) and assist percentage (64.4 percent) in 2021-22. Miami is also prolific on the offensive glass, securing 27.8 percent of missed shots during the regular season and 30.6 percent of available offensive rebounds in the playoffs.

On the Philadelphia side, the 76ers scored 1.13 points per possession during the regular season, lighting up the opposition. Philadelphia has a quartet of high-end scorers in Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and MVP finalist Joel Embiid. The 76ers also ranked in the top four of the NBA in key categories during the regular season, averaging 23.8 free throw attempts per game, making 82.1 percent at the line, committing 12.5 turnovers per game, and only committing 6.6 live-ball turnovers per contest.

How to make NBA picks and parlays for Tuesday

The model also has identified three other extremely confident picks that need to be in your NBA parlays, including one pick that hits almost 70 percent of the time, bringing plenty of value. You can only see the model's NBA parlay picks and best bets at SportsLine.

What are the top NBA picks for Tuesday? And which pick can you bank on 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the NBA best bets for Tuesday, all from the model that is on a roll on all top-rated NBA picks, and find out.