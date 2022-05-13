Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals is set for Friday evening between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, and tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee as the 2022 NBA playoffs roll on. Milwaukee overcame a double-digit fourth quarter deficit on Wednesday to steal a Game 5 win. That victory gave the Bucks a 3-2 lead, putting the Celtics in a pressure-packed situation as they attempt to avoid elimination. The Bucks are favored by 1.5 at in the NBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook, with an over-under total of 211 points.

As the nightcap, the Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of a best-of-seven series at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors lead the series by a 3-2 margin, though the Grizzlies stayed alive with a Game 5 win at home on Wednesday. The Warriors are favored by 8.5 points in the NBA lines at Caesars with an over-under total of 217.5 points. Before making any NBA picks or parlays, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the top 2022 NBA playoff picks for Friday the model recommends: The over 217.5 points in the Grizzlies vs. Warriors matchup. Both offenses are highly explosive, with the Warriors putting together impressive offensive marks in the playoffs. Golden State is scoring 114.7 points per 100 possessions in the postseason, leading the NBA playoffs in both assists per game (28.2) and assist percentage (67.1 percent). The Warriors are also making 49.4 percent of field goal attempts and 37.6 percent of 3-point attempts, putting pressure on opposing defenses.

On the Memphis side, the Grizzlies leads the NBA playoffs in points in the paint, averaging more than 50 per game. The Grizzlies are also dominating the offensive glass, securing 29.9 percent of missed shots. Memphis posted a top-five mark in the NBA in offensive efficiency during the regular season, and the Grizzlies led the entire league in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points per game, fast break points per game and points in the paint during the 82-game marathon.

