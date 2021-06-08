There were plenty of questions heading into the second-round matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, most of them revolving around Joel Embiid's health. He ended up playing, but there are even more questions now after the Hawks stunned the 76ers on the road to take Game 1.

Trae Young played a terrific game, finishing with 35 points and 10 assists, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins added 21 points apiece, and the Hawks held on despite a furious push from the Sixers down the stretch. Embiid put up 39 points and nine rebounds but played 38 minutes. How will his knee respond to such a heavy workload? And how will the Sixers respond after losing homecourt advantage?

Ahead of Game 2, here's everything you need to know:

(1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Tuesday, June 8 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: PHI: -215 | ATL +185 | O/U: 223 (William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Hawks: The Hawks came ready to play in Game 1, and jumped all over a sleepwalking Sixers team. It took less than 10 minutes for them to build a double-digit lead, and at one point in the first half they were up by 26. Trae Young picked up right where he left off against the Knicks, they shot the ball well from 3-point land and largely contained everyone not named Joel Embiid. The only real negative was that they got a little shook towards the end of the fourth quarter, and nearly gave the game away.

Sixers: Whether the early afternoon start time was to blame, or the Sixers simply underestimated the Hawks, it was clear they weren't ready to play on Sunday. They let the Hawks do whatever they wanted on both ends of the floor, and were in danger of getting run out of the gym at one point. But while they lost Game 1 at home, all hope isn't lost for the Sixers. They showed a ton of fight to get back in the game, Embiid looks healthy and largely dominated in the paint and they still have some wrinkles to throw at Trae Young.

Prediction

Even though they lost Game 1, the Sixers check-in as five-point favorites for Game 2. That feels about right. They're at home, Embiid is playing, they have more talent overall and won't underestimate their opponent again. We'll ride with the Sixers in this one. Pick: 76ers -5