The Magic will be without forward Aaron Gordon for four-to-six weeks, as the athletic big man has suffered a sprained left ankle, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Gordon sustained the injury during the third quarter against the Raptors Sunday evening while bringing the ball up the court. He limped to Orlando's locker room and was seen on crutches with a pretty swollen ankle after the game.

Prior to the injury, Gordon had put up 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in a pretty chippy game that included a flagrant foul call on Gordon. During the second quarter, Lowry was trying to box Gordon out, and can be seen coming into contact with Gordon's knee, which caused him to limp and stumble a bit -- the Magic determined he hyper-extended his knee on that play. Shortly after the hit to Gordon's knee, with Lowry running back on defense, the Magic forward shoulder checked Lowry, which resulted in the Flagrant 1 foul. It was clear it was Gordon's way of retaliating for what the Raptors guard did on the previous play, which Magic coach Steve Clifford said was "dangerous" after the game.

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"He hit him right in the knee, man. It's a dangerous play," Clifford said. "A guy could get hurt badly. The officials saw it at halftime; they told me. But again, you could hurt somebody badly doing that."

The knee injury, though, won't be the reason Gordon will miss a month and a half of action. The loss of Gordon is a huge blow for an Orlando team that has struggled lately after a strong start to the season. The Magic are 2-8 in their last 10 games, after going 6-2 to start the season. Gordon was having a productive year, shooting a career-high 36.9 percent from deep, while averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, the latter of which is also a career-high.

Gordon's injury is just the latest on a lengthy list for Orlando, especially to its frontcourt. With Gordon now out, all four of Orlando's power forwards are sidelined with injuries. Jonathan Isaac has been out for the season after tearing his ACL over the summer, Chuma Okeke has been out since Jan. 1 with a bone bruise to his left knee and Al-Farouq Aminu hasn't played a game this season as he's still recovering from knee surgery he had during the offseason. Add that to guard Markelle Fultz going down a couple of weeks ago with a torn ACL, and the Magic have become the unluckiest team in the league with injuries this season.