When Kevin Durant requested a trade on June 30 and listed the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as his preferred destinations, it forced both franchises to examine what they could do to acquire the future Hall of Famer. For the Heat, in order to bring in Durant it would likely require the team to trade All-Star forward Bam Adebayo, who would fit the Brooklyn Nets' criteria of wanting to receive players that would make them competitive right now.

However, as Adebayo's name is brought up in trade discussions, the three-time All-Defensive big man is hoping to follow in Udonis Haslem's footsteps and play out the rest of his career with the Heat.

"If I could, I would," Adebayo said via the Miami Herald. "Just to have that opportunity to be around this community for my whole career. A lot of the community has seen me grow up. Going from a random 14th draft pick to being a cornerstone in this organization and to become something bigger. It's just one of those things that's dope when people grow with you."

While Adebayo has been brought up in trade talks, it's been reported that the Heat are "disinclined" to include him in a package to acquire Durant. Adebayo also can't be traded to Brooklyn if Ben Simmons remains on the team as both are on designated rookie extensions. The league's CBA states that a team cannot trade for multiple players on such contracts, so if the Heat do decide to include Adebayo in a trade for Durant, Simmons would have to be sent to Miami or routed to another team.

The Heat being reluctant to include Adebayo in a trade for Durant isn't remotely shocking given how important he's been to this team over the past couple years. Adebayo has progressed in each of his first five years in the NBA, and was a key figure in the team's run to the NBA Finals in 2020. He's gone from promising young talent in his rookie season, to bonafide All-Star, and the Heat being unwilling to include him in trade discussions speaks volumes of his talent.