There are eight NBA games on Sunday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. The games had a wide range of betting lines, with the Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat (-10) being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder (-1) is the closest.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

OKC PHO -1 234.5 70% See Pick Here BKN DEN 1.5 228 68% See Pick Here HOU NO 5 227.5 62% See Pick Here



Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 30% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $205 for a $100 bet.

Before making any NBA picks, be sure to visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.