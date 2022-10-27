MILWAUKEE -- A somewhat lackluster matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night was sparked to life in the third quarter when Nets head coach Steve Nash was ejected for the first time in his coaching career and had to be restrained by his assistants.

With just under four and a half minutes to play in the quarter, Wesley Matthews missed a 3-pointer and Kevin Durant came up with the rebound. But before Durant could turn and bring the ball the other way, the referee closest to the bench whistled Nash for a technical.

Nash moved towards the ref with a look of confusion on his face, and started asking questions. He then became incensed and started pointing and yelling at the ref while his assistants and Royce O'Neale tried to calm him down. Their efforts were unsuccessful, as Nash continued raging and was quickly ejected from the ball game.

It appeared that Nash was upset that a foul was not called on Bobby Portis as he wrestled with Durant for a rebound, but barring some certain language his initial reaction did not seem worthy of a technical. The follow up, though, was certainly ejection material.

This was far more emotion than we normally see from the mild-mannered Nash, who was ejected just twice in 1,337 games (regular season and playoffs) during his 18-season playing career. His wide-eyed point and yell has already become a meme that will likely live on for the remainder of the season.