Saturday's NBA schedule features just three games, and one is an intriguing contest at Fiserv Forum. The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Sacramento Kings to town for a cross-conference matchup. Milwaukee (29-19) is on the second night of a back-to-back after being the Bulls on Friday, and Sacramento is 18-29 overall and 6-13 on the road this season. The Kings have a clean injury report for Saturday's game, while Brook Lopez (back) is the only injury of note for Milwaukee.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is listed as a 9.5-point home favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Kings odds. Before making any Kings vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Kings vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Kings spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks vs. Kings over-under: 230.5 points

Sacramento: The Kings are 7-12 against the spread in road games

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 2-6 against the spread with no rest



Why the Kings can cover

The Kings are elite in key categories on the offensive side of the floor. Sacramento is No. 3 in the NBA in free-throw attempts, producing 22.6 per game, and the Kings are in the top five in 49.1 points in the paint per game. Sacramento is also near the top of the league in fast-break points, averaging 13.0 per game, with top-10 marks in second-chance points (14.2 per game), offensive rebound rate (27.6 percent) and turnover rate (less than 14 percent).

Milwaukee is No. 29 in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed on defense, paving an avenue for Sacramento to find success, and the Bucks are also below the NBA's average in assists allowed to opponents. On the other end, the Kings are in the top 10 in 3-pointers allowed, giving up only 11.8 triples per game, and Milwaukee is below-average in assists per game on offense.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are very good on offense, scoring 111.3 points per 100 possessions. That ranks in the top 10 in offensive efficiency, with Milwaukee also above-average in 3-pointers (14.3 per game), 3-point accuracy (36.2 percent) and free-throw attempts (21.4 per game). Sacramento is No. 28 in the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed on defense, with the Kings landing in the bottom five of the league in overall defensive efficiency.

On the other side of the floor, the Bucks are holding opponents to fewer than 1.08 points per possession, with Milwaukee ranking in the top six in points in the paint allowed, field-goal percentage allowed and 3-point percentage allowed. The Bucks are in the top 10 in fast-break points allowed (11.6 per game), with above-average defensive rebounding. Sacramento struggles in 3-point accuracy, assists and free-throw accuracy on offense.

