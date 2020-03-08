Bucks vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Bucks and Suns.
The Phoenix Suns will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns are 25-38 overall and 12-22 at home, while Milwaukee is 53-10 overall and 25-7 on the road. The Bucks enter Sunday's contest having won seven of their last nine games. The Suns, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five. Milwaukee is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Bucks odds, and the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Bucks vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Suns:
- Suns vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -6.5
- Suns vs. Bucks over-under: 228 points
- Suns vs. Bucks money line: Phoenix +206, Milwaukee -276
What you need to know about the Suns
Phoenix was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday, winning 127-117. Phoenix's center Aron Baynes was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 9-for-14 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 37 points and 16 boards.
Phoenix suffered a grim 129-108 defeat to the Bucks in the teams' previous meeting in February. However, the Suns are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against Milwaukee.
What you need to know about the Bucks
It was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, but Milwaukee was not quite the Los Angeles Lakers' equal in the second half when the two teams met this past Friday. Milwaukee fell to Los Angeles 113-103. Point guard Eric Bledsoe had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to an 11-point finish.
The Bucks enter Sunday's contest averaging 118.8 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA. In addition, Milwaukee is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road against Phoenix.
How to make Suns vs. Bucks picks
The model has simulated Suns vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Bucks vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
