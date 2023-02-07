The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 32-21 overall and 21-5 at home, while Chicago is 26-27 overall and 10-16 on the road. However, the two teams enter on very different paths of late with the Grizzlies losing their last three while the Bulls have won three in a row.

But the Grizzlies have won and covered the spread in each of their last four head-to-head meetings with the Bulls. This time around, Memphis is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.5.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls spread: Grizzlies -8.5

Grizzlies vs. Bulls over/under: 235.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Bulls money line: Memphis -355, Chicago +278

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are coming off a 106-103 home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday where they allowed seven different Toronto players to reach double figures in scoring. Memphis turned the ball over 20 times in the loss and is now turning the ball over 15.4 times per game during a nine-game stretch where it has managed one victory.

However, despite their recent struggles, the Grizzlies still rank second in the NBA in defensive rating (110.4), and they're one of the most difficult teams in the NBA to handle on the offensive glass. They pull down 28.8% of available offensive rebounds (also second in the NBA) and that battle could be a particularly intriguing one, as the Bulls rank third in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage (77.8). But Memphis will be without a big piece of its dominance on the glass as starting center Steven Adams (knee) is out.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back after a 128-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The Bulls dominated the paint in the victory, with Nikola Vucevic producing 22 points and 12 rebounds in just under 24 minutes of action while Andre Drummond had 21 points and 15 rebounds in just under 21 minutes.

They've found a nice rhythm offensively of late, averaging 120.4 points and shooting 55.4% from the floor during a five-game stretch where they have won four times. On the defensive end, the Bulls are only allowing teams to shoot 29.0% from the 3-point line during that span. Defensive specialist Alex Caruso (foot) is a game-time decision for Tuesday.

