The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are 8-6 overall and 4-1 at home, while Charlotte is 4-12 overall and 3-6 on the road. Both teams will be down key starters as the Cavaliers will be without center Jarrett Allen, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and is also battling an illness, while the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball.

Ball missed a month earlier in the season but returned last week and delivered 26 points and six assists in 37 minutes on Wednesday but suffered an ankle injury in the process. Cleveland is favored by 9 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 221. Before entering any Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets spread: Cavaliers -9

Cavaliers vs. Hornets over/under: 221 points

Cavaliers vs. Hornets money line: Cleveland -455, Charlotte +345

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland received a tough blow on Wednesday as the Cavs fell 113-98 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Cleveland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Darius Garland, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and eight dimes, and power forward Evan Mobley, who had 20 points along with seven boards.

Donovan Mitchell also had 23 points in his return to action after missing multiple games but he shot just 7-for-19 from the floor. However, Mitchell is still averaging 30.9 points per game this season while shooting 50.2% from the floor and 42.6% from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the matchup between Charlotte and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Charlotte falling 125-113. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard LaMelo Ball, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points and six assists.

With Ball out and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) both doubtful, Terry Rozier will have to balance roles as the primary scorer and offense initiator. He's averaging 20.8 points and 5.4 assists per game this season but Charlotte may need more in both facets to overcome a tough test on the road on Friday.

