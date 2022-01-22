The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a cross-conference tilt on Saturday. Cleveland is 27-19 overall and 12-9 in home games to begin the 2021-22 season. Oklahoma City (14-31) is on the second night of a back-to-back set after losing to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Rajon Rondo (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Cleveland, with Collin Sexton (knee) and Ricky Rubio (knee) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Cleveland is listed as the 12.5-point home favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Thunder odds.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -12.5

Thunder vs. Cavaliers over-under: 209 points

OKC: The Thunder are 3-3 against the spread with no rest

CLE: The Cavaliers are 14-6-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City has encouraging defensive metrics. The Thunder are giving up 1.09 points per possession this year, landing above the NBA's average baseline. Oklahoma City is in the top 10 in field-goal percentage allowed, with opponents making fewer than 45 percent of shots, and that includes a 2-point mark of under 52 percent.

The Thunder are in the top five of the NBA in preventing free-throw attempts, allowing only 19 per game, and Oklahoma City is No. 2 in the league in fast-break points allowed, giving up fewer than 10 per game. The Thunder also wall off the paint effectively, giving up fewer than 45 points in the paint per contest, and the Cavaliers are No. 20 in the NBA in free-throw creation and just No. 26 in the NBA in preventing turnovers on the offensive end.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has two-way strengths, and the Cavs have a rest advantage against a Thunder team on a back-to-back. The Cavaliers are scoring more than 1.1 points per possession, with top-eight marks in field-goal percentage (46.7 percent) and 2-point percentage (54.4 percent). Cleveland creates 25.5 assists per game and assists on 63.8 percent of field goals, illustrating effective passing. The Cavaliers are also top-tier in offensive rebounding, securing 27.5 percent of available rebounds after missed shots, and Cleveland is scoring 47.9 points in the paint per game.

Cleveland is in the top three in defensive rating, allowing 1.05 points per possession, and the Cavaliers lead the NBA in free-throw prevention. Cleveland is in the top 10 in field-goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, assists allowed and second-chance points allowed. Oklahoma City is No. 30 in the NBA in scoring, shooting efficiency and assists.

How to make Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks

