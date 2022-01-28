The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics square off in an Eastern Conference bout on Friday. Atlanta enters on a five-game winning streak, improving to 22-25 this season. Boston is 7-3 in the last 10 games, posting a 25-24 record in 2021-22. Both teams enter at close to full strength, with the Hawks reporting no injuries and the Celtics missing only Bol Bol (foot) and PJ Dozier (knee) for Friday's game.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Atlanta as the two-point favorite at home, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Hawks odds.

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -2

Celtics vs. Hawks over-under: 218.5 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -130, Celtics +110

BOS: The Celtics are 12-10-1 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 11-12 against the spread in home games



Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's defense is extremely potent. The Celtics are allowing only 106.4 points per 100 possessions this season, a top-five mark in the NBA. Boston is No. 2 in the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed (43.7 percent) and 2-point percentage allowed (50.0 percent), with a league-leading mark in assists allowed 21.8 per game). The Celtics also hold opponents to just 34.3 percent shooting on 3-point attempts, and Boston allows only 20.5 free-throw attempts per contest.

From there, Boston is in the top quartile of the league in blocked shots (5.8 per game), points in the paint allowed (41.8 per game) and second-chance points allowed (12.4 per game), with a few offensive strengths as well. The Celtics are securing nearly 28 percent of available rebounds on the offensive glass, and Boston is No. 2 in the league converting 81.9 percent of free-throw attempts this season.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta's offense is elite by any description, and things have been even better for the Hawks during its five-game winning streak. The Hawks are scoring 120.5 points per 100 possessions in the last five games and out-scoring opponents by nearly 12 points per 100 possessions overall. For the season, Atlanta is No. 2 in the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 113.3 points per 100 possessions. The Hawks lead the NBA in turnover avoidance, committing only 12.3 giveaways per game, and Atlanta is No. 3 in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.96-to-1.

The Hawks also shoot at a high level, making 37.5 percent of 3-point attempts and 46.4 percent of field-goal attempts. Atlanta uses the free-throw line to its advantage, making 80.6 percent of 21.9 attempts per game, and the Hawks' sometimes shaky defense should benefit from a Celtics team that has been soundly below-average on the offensive end this season.

