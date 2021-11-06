The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics on Saturday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 5-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Boston is 4-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. Boston has a 2-5 record against the spread. Dallas is 2-6 ATS and the Mavs have covered just one time since Oct. 23.

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread: Mavericks -4.5

Mavericks vs. Celtics over-under: 216 points

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston strolled past the Miami Heat with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 95-78. The top scorer for Boston was small forward Jaylen Brown (17 points). Brown, however, has been ruled out for this matchup with a hamstring injury. That'll put more on the plate of Jayson Tatum, who is second on the team, behind Brown, in scoring at 22.7 points per game.

Al Horford is averaging 13.4 points, while Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.3. Josh Richardson (foot) is questionable for this matchup. Boston has won and covered in its last two games. The Celtics have been very impressive defensively the past two games, giving an average of just 78.5 points during that span.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, Dallas escaped with a win on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single free throw, 109-108. Dallas' point guard Jalen Brunson was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 31 points and 10 boards.

Brunson is averaging 15 points per game on the season. Luka Doncic leads the way in points (23.9), rebounds (8.3) and assists (7.1) per game for Dallas. Maxi Kleber (oblique) remains out, but the Mavs are hoping to have Kristaps Porzingis (back) return to the lineup on Saturday.

