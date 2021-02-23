The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 14-15 overall and 7-8 at home, while Boston is 15-15 overall and 7-10 on the road. The Celtcis have won the last three games between the teams.

Boston is favored by three points in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread: Mavericks +3

Mavericks vs. Celtics over-under: 224 points

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics lost in an overtime matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, 120-115. Boston was up 63-47 at halftime but couldn't hold on to the lead. Kemba Walker finished with 14 points on 5-for-21 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court. Boston has lost four of its past six games.

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points on Sunday, including the basket to force overtime with 0.2 seconds remaining in regulation. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Tristan Thompson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, Dallas topped the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, 102-92. Tim Hardaway Jr. shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points. The Mavericks have won five of their past six games. Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and had seven rebounds.

The Mavericks never trailed on Monday and led by as many as 23 points. Dallas has lost seven of its last eight matchups with Boston. Kristaps Porzingis (back) did not play Monday and his status is uncertain for Tuesday's game. Maxi Kleber suffered an ankle injury on Monday and will not play on Tuesday.

