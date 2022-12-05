The Boston Celtics (19-5) will be looking to start a new winning streak when they face the Toronto Raptors (12-11) on Monday night. Boston bounced back from a loss to Miami with a win over Brooklyn on Sunday. Toronto lost to the Nets last Friday before beating Orlando on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 1 point in the latest Raptors vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Celtics vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 111-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Celtics spread: Raptors +1

Raptors vs. Celtics over/under: 227.5 points

Raptors vs. Celtics money line: Toronto -120, Boston +100

Raptors vs. Celtics picks: See picks here

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has been outstanding at home this season, and it enters this game on a three-game home winning streak. The Raptors picked up a 121-108 win over Orlando on Saturday, improving to 9-2 at home this season. They shot a season-high 56% from the floor in their win over Orlando, knocking down 47 of 84 attempts.

OG Anunoby tied his season best with 32 points against the Magic, while Pascal Siakam added 26 points and 10 rebounds. Scottie Barnes had an excellent performance as well, scoring 17 points and grabbing a season-high 14 boards. Toronto has covered the spread in four of its last six games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, so this is a rare scenario where the Celtics are underdogs. They are coming off a 103-92 win over Brooklyn on Sunday, marking the first game of a six-game road trip. Boston received 34 points and 10 rebounds from Jaylen Brown, while Jayson Tatum added 29 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

The Celtics were without point guard Marcus Smart due to a hip injury, but he could return for this game. Tatum leads Boston with 30.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, scoring 49 points against Miami last week. The Celtics have won and covered the spread in six of the last eight meetings between these teams, and they have gone 15-2 in their last 17 games overall. Toronto will be down big man Precious Achiuwa (ankle) as well as Otto Porter Jr. (foot/toe).

How to make Raptors vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Celtics vs. Raptors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.