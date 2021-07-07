Hello everyone, Shanna McCarriston coming to you live from California, where I am hanging at an airport hotel. Tomorrow I jet off to Hawaii. See, I told you just because I'm in another state doesn't mean I'll leave you!

The Bucks and Suns are the two teams left standing in the NBA and last night the Finals kicked off. We will discuss Game 1, as well as Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers on the golf course, Italy advancing to the Euro Final for the first time in almost a decade and much more.

Let's begin.

📰 What you need to know

1. Chris Paul has historic NBA Finals debut in Suns' win 🏀

Suns star Chris Paul is going to make the most of this opportunity. Paul, a 16-year veteran in the league, is finally in his first NBA Finals and on Tuesday night he arrived with a bang. Phoenix won, 118-105, thanks to a stellar -- and historic -- performance from CP3.

Paul went for 32 points and nine assists in Phoenix's Game 1 victory

in Phoenix's Game 1 victory He passed LeBron James as the oldest player in NBA Finals history to have 32 and 9 in a game

Paul is the first player with at least 30 points and 8 assists in a Finals debut since a guy named Michael Jordan did it in 1991

He shot 12-for-19 from the field, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range

So yeah, you can say Paul had a pretty great night. His teammates did as well, though.

Devin Booker wasn't far behind with 27 points of his own. Throw in Deandre Ayton's 22-point, 19-rebound Finals debut and 20 combined bench points for Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson and it was a complete team win for the Suns.

For the Bucks, Khris Middleton stood up to Phoenix's star guards with 29 points of his own. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is playing through a knee injury, didn't quite match his typical MVP production. He scored 20 to go along with 17 rebounds in the loss, but played only 35 minutes and was not as aggressive in the paint as he usually is with 11 field goal attempts in the game.

The Suns, now three wins away from a title, will be looking for a 2-0 series lead on Thursday when they face the Bucks in Game 2.

2. Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau beat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match 4 ⛳

It was Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady, but this time, they competed on the golf course rather than the gridiron. The two No. 12's teamed up with pro golfers -- Brady with Phil Mickelson and Rodgers with Bryson DeChambeau -- for the fourth edition of The Match last night.

Mickelson and Brady entered as underdogs, with DeChambeau and Rodgers as -175 favorites, according to William Hill Sportsbook. While the charity event -- which was played at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Montana -- is fun and light, these guys are pretty competitive and began talking smack since the event was announced months ago.

DeChambeau and Rodgers came out on top, thanks to some hot playing on the back nine.

At the turn, both teams were tied

Rodgers then caught fire with his putter and hit birdies on 10, 11 and 12 to go 3-up

Mickelson and Brady got one back at the 15th

Rodgers came up clutch to end it all. After using DeChambeau's approach at the par-3 16th, Rodgers sunk the match-winning 10-foot birdie

With the loss, Mickelson falls to 2-2 all-time in The Match with an 0-2 record when paired with Brady. The duo previously lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in May 2020.

3. Italy advances to Euro final with win over Spain ⚽

Getty Images

Italy is headed to the Euro Final. They punched their ticket in a 4-2 win over Spain that ended at 1-1 and went to penalty kicks.

Here's what happened in the PKs:

The first penalty kicks were missed by both teams

On Spain's fourth kick, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a crucial save on Alvaro Morata's attempt

Jorginho ended up scoring on Italy's fifth kick, clinching the game

The beginning of game didn't see too many impressive moments from either side. Spain had more chances and possession, but saves from Donnarumma would prevent them from capitalizing.

Italy scored first, with a goal from Federico Chiesa who worked Eric Garcia and left Unai Simon frozen in goal. Spain tied it up later thanks to striker Morata's bottom-left corner shot. The penalty kicks then sealed it for Italy, with Jorginho, Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Belotti all scoring.

This is the first Euro final for Italy since 2012. They won the final once, in 1968. They will face the winner of Sunday's match between England and Denmark.

4. What is actually wrong with the Yankees? ⚾

Getty Images

The New York Yankees won on Tuesday night, but they have struggled this season.

They currently have a 43-41 record, have lost seven of their last ten games and are 9 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Red Sox. In the rollercoaster of a season, we are seeing some trends on what are the roots of their problems.

Let's take a look at some of these issues. Maybe after we analyze it, we can give them some tips on how to improve.

Cole struggling since foreign substance crackdown: Ace Gerrit Cole has not been the consistent player the Yankees thought they were signing as of late. Cole has been a main face in MLB's crackdown of foreign substances . Since the new rules were put in place, his spin rates have been down and he's given up nine runs in his last two starts

Ace Gerrit Cole has not been the consistent player the Yankees thought they were signing as of late. Cole has been a . Since the new rules were put in place, and he's given up Chapman not a reliable closer: Aroldis Chapman has also been struggling since the league's crackdown and is currently in the worst stretch of his major league career. The pitcher has blown multiple leads and allowed more runs than expected. Opposing hitters have hit .483/.615/.931 against him in the last nine appearances . Unlike Cole, Chapman's spin rates have not gone down, but he can't seem to locate and when he does the ball gets hit hard

Aroldis Chapman has also been struggling since the league's crackdown and is currently in the worst stretch of his major league career. The pitcher has blown multiple leads and allowed more runs than expected. . Unlike Cole, Chapman's spin rates have not gone down, but he can't seem to locate and when he does the ball gets hit hard The lack of lefty production: Yankee Stadium has a short right field porch, but their lefties are still struggling. The lefties have only hit eight home runs in 45 home games. Teams they have faced at home have fared better hitting lefty than the Yankees have

So what's wrong with the Yankees? If you ask Red Sox fans, a lot of things. OK, OK, I won't harp on them with a hometown bias, but they do clearly have many elements of their game to figure out.

📝 Odds & Ends

Getty Images

📺 What to watch tonight

Getty Images

⚾ Red Sox vs. Angels, 4:07 p.m. | LAA +115 | TV: MLB.TV

🏒 Canadiens vs. Lightning, 8 p.m. | TB -225 | TV: NBC

⚾ Nationals vs. Padres, 10:10 p.m. | SD -172 | TV: BSSD

🥇 Best thing I saw on the internet

Tom Brady had some fun during The Match with a great one-liner about the Aaron Rodgers/Packers drama. When Brady's teammate and tight end Rob Gronkowski called into the broadcast to chat, Brady said he was at the event to "study competition."

"I'm studying my competition," Brady told Gronk. "Look, I'm 30 yards away from Aaron, who's the leader of the Packers ... I think."