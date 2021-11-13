The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 7-4 overall and 5-2 at home, while Minnesota is 4-7 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Clippers swept the season series in 2020-21 and covered the spread in all three games as wel,l but they had Kawhi Leonard on the floor for two of those contests and he's out indefinitely as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have had sagging offensive efficiency numbers, but they still have three dynamic scoring options and can be difficult to defend when they're clicking. Still, Los Angeles is favored by seven points in the latest Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2021-22 NBA season up over $500 on all top-rated NBA picks this season. It's also on a stunning 110-73 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread that dates back to last season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread: Clippers -7

Clippers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 220.5 points

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a victory as the team got past the Heat 112-109 on Thursday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 40-25 deficit. Los Angeles' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Paul George led the charge as he had 27 points and five assists.

George is averaging 28.3 points per game in his last seven contests and has stepped up at both ends of the floor with Leonard sidelined, putting up his best numbers (26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game) since joining the Clippers. With George leading the league in steals and playing typically excellent on-ball defense, the Clippers are third in the NBA in defensive rating.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves took their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday by a decisive 107-83 score. It was another big night for their center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 29 points in addition to seven rebounds. Town is averaging 23.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season and is shooting a sensational 47.4 percent from the floor.

Anthony Edwards has taken a major step forward offensively in his second season, as well. He's leading the team with 24.4 points per game and dropped 48 points in a loss to the Warriors earlier this week. Edwards was limited to nine points in the win over the Lakers but it was his only game in single-digits so far this season.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Clippers picks

The model is leaning under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Timberwolves vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks.