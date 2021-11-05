The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. Both teams are 3-4; Minnesota is 2-4 at home, while Los Angeles is 1-2 on the road. On Wednesday, Minnesota lost to the Clippers at home, 126-115.

The Clippers have won the last four games between the teams. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned almost $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model finished up almost $600 on its top-rated picks last season and entered Week 3 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 106-71 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Clippers:

Timberwolves vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -2.5

Timberwolves vs. Clippers over-under: 216.5 points

Latest Odds: Minnesota Timberwolves +2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards had 28 points and six assists on Wednesday. He is averaging 23.9 points per game. Minnesota lost its third consecutive game. Patrick Beverley had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the loss to the Clippers. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half.

The Timberwolves lost on Wednesday despite shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 14 for 30 from 3-point range. Minnesota is averaging 10.3 steals per game, second in the NBA. D'Angelo Russell (ankle) is out for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Reggie Jackson shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points, eight assists, and five boards on Wednesday. Paul George had 32 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds. He shot 11 of 18 from the field. Los Angeles shot 60.3 percent from the floor.

Nicolas Batum had 20 points on Wednesday. The Clippers made 21 of 36 3-point attempts. Serge Ibaka (back) and Marcus Morris Sr. (knee) are out on Friday.

How to make Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks

The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Timberwolves vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out