The Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) and Los Angeles Clippers (5-4) will face off for the third time this season on Tuesday to wrap up a three-game NBA evening slate. Both teams have won one game in the pairing, and the tie will be broken in the third installment of the rivalry matchup. Damian Lillard and company have managed to win two straight after getting off to a rocky start, but coming out on top at the Staples Center could be difficult.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the three-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220 in the latest Blazers vs. Clippers odds. Before making any Clippers vs. Blazers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Clippers vs. Blazers spread: Clippers -3

Clippers vs. Blazers over-under: 220 points

Clippers vs. Blazers money line: Clippers -150, Trail Blazers +130

POR: The total has gone under in seven of the Trail Blazers last eight games

LAC: The Clippers have covered in their previous five home games against the Trail Blazers

Why the Blazers can cover



The Trail Blazers' games have been decided by three points or less in three consecutive games. While Portland has lost big to the Clippers this year, the Blazers adjusted to claim a 19-point victory in the second meeting. Lillard's bounce-back shooting performance had a lot to do with that win, and his poor shooting has begun to improve.

Lillard's efficiency isn't quite back to normal, but he has scored 20 or more points and made multiple 3-pointers in three of his last four games. Three of the Blazers' five wins have come in games where their superstar has scored at least 20 points. Portland's group of scorers could prove to be too much for the Clippers, who can only depend on Reggie Jackson and Paul George for consistent offense.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles has had Portland's number for a while and that hasn't changed thus far in 2021. The Clippers haven't been remotely threatened by the Blazers at home this year. The favorites secured a 30-point win in their first meeting with Rip City at the Staples Center, and their excellent play at home seems likely to continue.

The Clippers are 3-1 at home and have won by an average of more than 16 points at the Staples Center. They've been outstanding on defense when hosting. Opposing teams average just 997 points per game at the Staples Center this year. Only three teams allow fewer points. The Clippers' home defensive rating (97.1) is the third-best in the NBA. Lillard's shooting struggles could spell trouble for the visitors, who are 0-4 against the spread on the road.

How to make Blazers vs. Clippers picks

