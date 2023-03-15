The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams are 36-33 but Los Angeles is 18-15 at home, while the Warriors are 7-26 on the road. This will be the last of four matchups between these two rivals during the regular season and the Warriors have won and covered two of the first three, including a 115-91 win as 3-point home underdogs earlier this month.

However, it was the Clippers who scored the 134-124 win as 8-point favorites the last time these two teams met at Crypto.com Arena in February. This time around, Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Clippers -2.5

Clippers vs. Warriors over/under: 236.5 points

Clippers vs. Warriors money line: Los Angeles -135, Golden State +115

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers edged out the New York Knicks this past Saturday, winning 106-95. Los Angeles small forward Kawhi Leonard had 38 points in the victory while Paul George had 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Clippers limited the Knicks to just 35.6% shooting from the floor, helping to overcome a 54-39 rebounding deficit.

It was the third win in a row for Tyronn Lue's squad after the Clippers had lost their previous five. And the defense has been a big part of that run, with Los Angeles limiting its opponents to under 40% shooting in the last two victories. Leonard has also loomed large, averaging 32.0 points and 8.7 rebounds during the winning streak while shooting 54.4% from the floor and 50% from the 3-point line. Norman Powell (shoulder) is out on Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, Golden State strolled past the Phoenix Suns on Monday, taking the contest 123-112. Shooting guard Klay Thompson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Golden State, shooting 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 38 points and five boards.

Stephen Curry also had a solid night with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 31.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the five games since his return to the lineup, and he's 29 for 58 (50%) from the 3-point line during that stretch. Andrew Wiggins (personal) remains out for the Warriors.

