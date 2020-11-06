Former NBA guard Delonte West has been on quite a journey towards getting better over this past year, a process that has been accelerated thanks to the help of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Back in October, Cuban reconnected West with his family and got him to go into a rehab facility in Florida.

The most recent sign of progress came from a video posted to Instagram that shows the former Mavericks player shooting a basketball in an indoor court.

West's year began with a story that TMZ published about the 37-year-old panhandling in Texas. Shortly thereafter, a video surfaced of West being attacked in the middle of the road in his hometown of Washington D.C.. Following the incident, another video made its rounds on social media that showed West sitting shirtless on the curb. The video was taken by a Prince George's County (Md.) police officer and the officer was suspended for taking the video shortly after the incident.

After an outpouring of support from those in the sports community, Cuban stepped in to help and has since been posting somewhat regular updates about West's condition. Earlier this week, he posted photos of West playing frisbee and canoeing.

West played in the NBA for nine seasons with the Celtics, Supersonics, Cavaliers and Mavericks.