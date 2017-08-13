Dennis Smith Jr. says Knicks pressured him to eat octopus tentacle during pre-draft meeting
Smith Jr. did eat the octopus, but the Knicks ended up selecting Frenchman Frank Ntilikina
The 2017 NBA Draft is nearly two months old, but it's never too late to hear a great draft story. This one is courtesy of Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr.
Smith was the No. 9 overall pick back in June, but this story comes from his interaction with the New York Knicks, who had the No. 8 pick, but ended up taking the young French point guard Frank Ntilikina.
Apparently, according to Smith, he was out to dinner with Phil Jackson and others in the Knicks organization when he was pretty much forced to eat octopus for the first time in his life.
No, really. Via the New York Daily News:
Before Phil Jackson passed on perhaps the most exciting prospect of the 2017 rookie class, the Knicks president encouraged Dennis Smith Jr. to eat an exotic delicacy.
"We went out to some restaurant and they had me eat some octopus, like an actual octopus tentacle," Smith Jr. told the Daily News. "First time ever. I wasn't going to try it, honestly. They kind of put the pressure on me to do it."
The "Zen Master" strikes again!
There will often be stories about strange questions that teams ask around the draft, but Dennis Smith Jr.'s tale might be the first instance of hearing about a team making a potential draft pick eat a certain type of food.
But seriously, this is so bizarre. What on earth was the point of making him eat a small piece of octopus?
-
Report: Randolph could face NBA ban
Randolph was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles and charged with 'intent to sell'
-
K.D. issues apology for India comments
Durant said the Asian country was '20 years behind' in terms of knowledge, among other thi...
-
Parker could return in '4 or 5 months'
The veteran Spurs point guard tore his quad tendon during the playoffs last season
-
LaVar coming to BIG3 Sunday at Staples
If Ball makes a 4-pointer, Ice Cube has to buy Ball's AAU team Big Baller Brand sneakers
-
Oakley to take court in BIG3 this week
The 53-year-old Oakley is a player/coach, but hasn't taken the court yet
-
Lonzo weighs in on LeBron-Kobe debate
The newest face of the Lakers franchise went back and forth, but finally gave his surprising...
Add a Comment