The Memphis Grizzlies will be without star point guard Ja Morant's for at least three-to-five weeks after an MRI determined that the reigning Rookie of the Year suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain during Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Morant's aggressive playing style is part of what makes him such a special talent, but it also makes him susceptible to injuries.

The ankle sprain came with 2:43 left in the second quarter on Monday's game, with the Grizzlies leading the Nets 51-45. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot went up for a jumper, and Morant, flying in from behind him, made a wild attempt at blocking his shot. Instead, he landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot's foot, seemingly twisting his ankle. He immediately hopped off of the court in significant pain and had to be taken back to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Morant started this season on an absolute tear, averaging 36 points and eight assists in the first two Grizzlies games of the season. Losing him is another sizable blow for Memphis, as it is already dealing with Jaren Jackson Jr. having not played yet this season due to a knee injury, and Justise Winslow is still recovering from a hip injury sustained in a practice ahead of the Orlando bubble restart.