The Utah Jazz will fight for playoff positioning in a tight Western Conference race when they meet the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday afternoon. The Jazz (42-25) are in a dogfight with Denver, Houston and Oklahoma City for the No. 3 seed in the West. Utah enters Wednesday's matchup just two games back of the Nuggets for the third seed. Meanwhile the Grizzlies (32-26), who currently occupy the No. 8 seed in the conference, are trying to avoid a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot.

Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Utah as the five-point favorite, up half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 224 in the latest Grizzlies vs. Jazz odds.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies spread: Jazz -5

Jazz vs. Grizzlies over-under: 224 points

Jazz vs. Grizzlies money line: Jazz -200, Grizzlies +175

UTAH: Rudy Gobert ranks fourth in the NBA in rebounding (13.6 per game)

MEM: Ja Morant leads the team in scoring with 17.7 points per game

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah will be facing a team that has struggled since the restart. The Grizzlies have lost three straight games in the bubble, thanks in large part to their poor shooting from the field. Over the last three games Memphis has shot 43.7 percent from the field, including a woeful 28.1 percent on 3-pointers.

In addition, the Jazz have had success against the Grizzlies this season. In fact, Utah has won the last two meetings between the two teams, including a 126-112 blowout of Memphis in the most recent contest. When Utah was mired in a 2-6 stretch earlier this season, both of the wins came against the Grizzlies.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Though Memphis has shot the ball poorly since the restart, Utah has been worse. In three games the Jazz have shot 42.5 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. Only Denver (25.0 percent) has been worse than Utah on 3-pointers since the restart. The season-ending wrist injury to sharpshooting power forward Bojan Bogdanovic has been a significant blow to the Jazz's shooting.

In addition, the Grizzlies' Ja Morant has been hot so far in the bubble. The rookie is averaging just under 20 points per game, while also amassing 19 boards and 28 assists over his last three outings. Morant has also had success against the Jazz this season, finishing with 25 points, eight assists and four rebounds in Memphis' first meeting against Utah.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Jazz picks

