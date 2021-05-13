Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 39-31 overall and 23-11 at home, while Orlando is 21-48 overall and 10-23 on the road. The Hawks have won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Atlanta is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Magic spread: Hawks -12.5

Hawks vs. Magic over-under: 226.5 points

Hawks vs. Magic money line: Atlanta -1100, Orlando +700

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks outlasted the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, 120-116. Trae Young had 33 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds. John Collins hit a key 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left after the Hawks erased a 13-point fourth quarter deficit. Atlanta has won five of its last six games and has a half game lead for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks have won nine straight home games. Young has scored 30-plus points in five of his past six games. He scored 57 points in the two games against Orlando this season.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, falling 114-102. Cole Anthony (18 points) and Moe Wagner (17 points) were the top scorers for the Magic. Wagner double-doubled on 17 points and 13 rebounds. Orlando has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic have lost four consecutive games and are headed for their worst finish since 2014. Wendell Carter Jr. returned from a three-game layoff because of an eye injury and had 14 rebounds. Mo Bamba (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game.

How to make Hawks vs. Magic picks

